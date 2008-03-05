SUNRISE, Fla. -- You could almost hear the Minnesota Wild breathe a collective sigh of relief all the way from south Florida.

Though defenseman Jared Spurgeon and center Mikko Koivu were injured in Minnesota’s 4-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night, Dec. 3, it looks as if neither will be sidelined long.

According to the Wild, Spurgeon is expected to miss approximately two weeks with an upper-body injury and Koivu is day to day with a lower-body injury.

As much as this is a tough blow for Spurgeon, it could have been much worse. When he left the game in the first period after blocking a shot from Panthers center Sasha Barkov, he appeared to be favoring his right hand.

As for Koivu, it’s still unclear how exactly he sustained his injury. He skated one shift in the third period, then did not return.

The Wild have some options as they wait on Spurgeon’s return to the lineup, starting with Nick Seeler, who has been a healthy scratch for much of this season. He is likely to get the first crack at playing, though the Wild might call up a defenseman from the Iowa Wild, their American Hockey League team, for insurance.

Louie Belpedio or Brennan Menell would make sense because both have a right-handed shot. Greg Pateryn, recently reassigned to the minors for a rehab assignment, is also waiting in the wings.