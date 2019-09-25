BLOOMINGTON -- Bemidji State’s Adam Brady has been named Western Collegiate Hockey Association Forward of the Month after logging 13 points (6g-7a) in November.

Brady, a senior from Delhi, Ontario, led the Beavers and all WCHA skaters in scoring during November. He recorded at least one point in each of the team’s 10 games during the month as he enters December with a career-high 10-game point streak. Four of his goals came on the power play, ranking him third in the country.

BSU went 7-2-1 in November to end the month atop the league standings.

Brady leads Bemidji State with 16 points (8g-8a) through the team’s first 14 games. His eight goals this season already match a career high. Brady tallied eight goals in each of the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

The monthly award is the first in Brady’s career and marks the first time a Beaver has received such an award since Justin Baudry won WCHA Defenseman of the Month last February.

Along with Brady, Bowling Green’s Alec Rauhauser was selected WCHA Defenseman of the Month, Minnesota State’s Dryden McKay earned Goalie of the Month and Ferris State defenseman Jake Willets was named Rookie of the Month.

BSU (7-4-3, 7-2-1-0 WCHA) will close out the season’s first half this weekend against second-place Alaska (9-9-0, 7-5-0-0 WCHA) at the Sanford Center. The series opener is set for 7:07 p.m. Friday with Saturday’s finale scheduled for 6:07 p.m.