MINNEAPOLIS — A podcast that is typically devoted to University of Minnesota and St. Cloud State men’s hockey had a good guest to talk about both teams on Tuesday, Dec. 3. Gophers assistant coach Garrett Raboin not only played for the Huskies (2006-10) and was a two-year captain, but he also was an assistant coach for St. Cloud State from 2012-18.

The Rink Live video podcast Dec. 3, 2019: Garrett Raboin talks about development of some of the young Gophers, shares memories of current Huskies and assesses both teams

Raboin talks about the development of some of the young Gophers, some recent signings for Minnesota and also talks about some of the key Huskies on this season’s team that he helped recruit and coach. Raboin joins reporters Mick Hatten and Jess Myers for this week’s episode of The Rink Live podcast.

The Rink Live video podcast Nov. 26: Some of the highlights for the Gophers’ weekend series, a few positives for the Huskies and the name of the player Mick forgot



