BEMIDJI -- Throughout a solid start and a respectable finish, the Bemidji High School boys hockey team held its own against Moorhead on Tuesday.

But the same was missing in the middle.

BHS surrendered four goals during a second-period avalanche brought on by the Spuds, which buried the Lumberjacks into a 5-2 loss at the Bemidji Community Arena.

“We’ve got to put three periods together,” BHS head coach Pete Stahnke said. “Against good teams like Moorhead or anybody in our section, if you don’t put three periods together, you’re going to lose the game.”

The Spuds seized control during an overwhelming rush late in the middle frame, scoring four goals over an eight-minute span and knocking the rivalry tilt lopsided.

“You could see we moved the puck, moved our feet, really used each other in that first period, and we kind of got back to it in the third period,” Stahnke said. “… (In the second period) we stopped moving our feet, we stopped moving the puck quickly. For our successes, those are two key things we’ve got to do well.”

Moorhead came out strong, but Chase Mock put the Jacks in front at the 12:58 mark when he deflected a Nate Mannausau shot from the point and into the back of the net.

Much like in Bemidji’s season opener, that 1-0 advantage nearly held into the intermission. However, Cullen Gess leveled the score at 1-all with nine seconds left in the period -- which ultimately proved to be the foundation of the Spuds’ takeover.

“That’s happened twice to us now, against Rochester (Century) and here,” Stahnke said of the late-period goal. “… It’s a learning curve. They’ve got to figure out how to handle that adversity.”

Gess bagged his second on a power play seven minutes into the second period. Scoring became contagious from then on, as Luc Mjoen, Carter Johnson and Gess again lit the lamp in the frame.

Moorhead owned all the control and the 5-1 lead to prove it.

Gage Mostad finally responded for BHS when he went to the backhand on a partial breakaway, flipping in a sorely needed goal with 15 seconds left in the period.

Even though the Jacks’ third-period efforts returned to reflect the first-period play, they didn’t produce anything that cut into the deficit -- getting stuck with the 5-2 loss instead.

“When we can move the puck and move our feet, we’re a pretty good hockey team,” Stahnke said. “I think that’s what they’ve got to understand. They can’t go to a spot and stand anymore. We want movement, we want puck possession.

“… We don’t have that Division I hockey player, per say, so we’ve got to really work together, move the puck quick and work as a unit.”

Carson Kelm made 20 saves on 24 shots before being lifted for Andrew Johanns late in the second period. Johanns made 14 of 15 stops in relief. Moorhead’s Hudson Hodges was 13-for-15 in net on the other end.

Bemidji will be back on the ice at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, to host Duluth East at the BCA.

Moorhead 5, Bemidji 2

MHD 1 4 0 -- 5

BHS 1 1 0 -- 2

First period -- 1, BHS, C. Mock (Mannausau), 12:58; 2, MHD, Gess (Gramer, Johnson), 16:51.

Second period -- 3, MHD, Gess (Johnson, Gramer), 6:50, PP; 4, MHD, Mjoen (Cad. Triggs), 9:41; 5, MHD, Johnson (Gess), 13:32; 6, MHD, Gess (Gregoire, Cad. Triggs), 14:56; 7, BHS, Mostad (Halvorson, E. Mock), 16:45.

Third period -- No scoring.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BHS, Kelm (20-24), BHS, Johanns (14-15); MHD Hodges (13-15).