Bemidji State men's hockey head coach Tom Serratore, junior goaltender Zach Driscoll and sophomore defenseman Tyler Jubenvill were in attendance at Tuesday's press conference. The trio discussed last weekend's series at Lake Superior State while looking ahead to this weekend's showdown with Alaska at the Sanford Center, which pits two of the top teams in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association in the Beavers' final series before Christmas break.