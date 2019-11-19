SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. -- The Bemidji State men’s hockey team surrendered a two-goal lead in the third period on Saturday, officially tying Lake Superior State 2-2 before allowing a score in double overtime in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.

A deadlock through regulation and a scoreless five minutes of 5-on-5 overtime made for a 2-all tie. Hampus Eriksson netted a power-play goal during the 3-on-3 double overtime frame to give the Lakers an extra point in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association standings.

The Beavers (7-4-3, 7-2-1-0) scored first off the stick of Tyler Vold, who converted a power-play opportunity at the 11:00 mark of the second period. Carter Jones and Aaron Miller earned assists on the play. And just 1:44 into the third period, Adam Brady doubled the difference with a power-play goal of his own, with Elias Rosen and Owen Sillinger picking up helpers.

But LSSU (5-12-1, 3-6-1-1) came back in the final 10 minutes to force overtime. First, Eriksson scored midway through the third to cut Bemidji State’s lead to one. And with 5:06 left on the clock, Lukas Kaelble tied things up at 2-all.

The teams skated out the clock in regulation, and no one found the back of the net during the 5-on-5 portion of overtime. But 43 seconds after Miller was hit with a two-minute minor penalty for kneeing, Eriksson finished off a Kaelble pass and clinched the 3-2 comeback.

Zach Driscoll took the loss in net for BSU, making 25 of 28 saves but dropping to 6-3-2 on the season. Mareks Mitens was 31-for-33 in save opportunities for LSSU and improved to 5-9-1.

The Beavers converted on two of six power-play chances, while the Lakers were 1-for-4.

Bemidji State returns home to the Sanford Center to host Alaska for a 7:07 p.m. matchup on Friday, Dec. 6, and at 6:07 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7.

Lake Superior State 3, Bemidji State 2 (2OT)

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- 1, BSU, Vold (Jones, Miller), 11:00, PP.

Third period -- 2, BSU, Brady (Rosen, Sillinger), 1:44, PP; 3, LSSU, Eriksson (Semandel, Veillette), 9:28; 4, LSSU, Kaelble (Miura, Veillette), 14:54.

First overtime -- No scoring.

Second overtime -- 5, LSSU, Eriksson (Kaelble, Nordqvist), 1:29, PP.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Driscoll (25-28); LSSU, Mitens (31-33).