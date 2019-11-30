TROY, N.Y. -- The Bemidji State women’s hockey team jumped all over Rennselaer Polytechnic Institute on Saturday, winning 5-1 to clinch the nonconference sweep in Troy, N.Y.

The Beavers (7-8-1, 4-6-0 WCHA) scored two shorthanded goals, which included the fourth of Haley Mack’s career -- tying Lill Raynard and Erin Cody’s program record.

First, though, BSU netted a pair of even-strength goals in the first period. Lydia Passolt cleaned up her own rebound at the 9:31 mark, and Mak Langei scored from the right circle at the 16:11 mark.

Mack scored during a penalty kill just 61 seconds into the middle frame, and Passolt added her second goal three minutes later for a 4-0 game by the second intermission.

Paige Beebe mirrored Mack when she scored her own shorthanded goal a minute into the third period. The Engineers (0-16-1, 0-6-0 ECACH) picked up a consolation power-play goal from Sarah Bukvic midway through the closing frame to set up the 5-1 final.

Kerigan Dowhy stopped 18 of 19 shots by RPI, improving to 2-2-0 between the pipes this season. Ena Nystrom made 12 saves and condeeded four goals in the opening 24:03 before being lifted for Amanda Rampado, who went 20-for-21 on save opportunities in relief.

Bemidji State finished 0-for-1 on the power play, while the Engineers were 1-for-6 on the advantage.

The Beavers will next resume WCHA play with their first home series in over a month. St. Cloud State will come to the Sanford Center for a 3:07 p.m. game on Friday, Dec. 6, and a 2:07 p.m. game on Saturday, Dec. 7.

Bemidji State 5, RPI 1

BSU 2 2 1 -- 5

RPI 0 0 1 -- 1

First period -- 1, BSU, Passolt (Radke, Halluska), 9:31; 2, BSU, Langei (DeGeorge, Hunt), 16:11.

Second period -- 3, BSU, Mack (Jorde, Kampa), 1:01, SH; 4, BSU, Passolt (Halluska, Radke), 4:03.

Third period -- 5, BSU, Bebee (Olson, DeGeorge), 1:13, SH; 6, RPI, Bukvic (Price, Orosz), 9:29, PP.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Dowhy (18-19); RPI, Nystrom (12-16); RPI, Rampado (20-21).