TROY, N.Y. -- The Bemidji State women’s hockey team made history on Friday afternoon, allowing a program-record six shots on goal during a 2-0 win over Rennselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, N.Y.

The Beavers broke their 19-year-old record of seven shots on goal allowed, which they set on Jan. 7, 2000, during a 9-0 win over Concordia Moorhead.

Lauren Bench earned her second shutout of the season on Friday and improved to 5-6-0 on the year, but she didn’t have to do much. RPI (0-15-1, 0-6-0 ECAC) didn’t manage a single shot on goal in the first period. The Engineers tallied four in the second period and scraped across two in the third period.

BSU (6-8-1, 4-6-0 WCHA), meanwhile, racked up 45 shots on goal themselves. They cashed in when Clair DeGeorge opened the scoring at the 5:52 mark of the first period, and Jacqueline Kaasa doubled the lead at the 8:49 mark of the second period on a power play.

Mak Langei assisted both goals, while Haley Mack and Kiki Radke also assisted DeGeorge and Kaasa, respectively.

Bemidji State finished 1-for-4 on the power play thanks to Kaasa’s goal, while RPI went 0-for-3.

The teams will run it back for a 1 p.m. rematch on Saturday, Nov. 30.

Bemidji State 2, RPI 0

BSU 1 1 0 -- 0

RPI 0 0 0 -- 0

First period -- 1, BSU, DeGeorge (Mack, Langei), 5:52.

Second period -- 2, BSU, Kaasa (Langei, Radke), 8:49, PP.

Third period -- No scoring.

Goalies (saves-shots): BSU, Bench (6-6); RPI, Nystrom (43-45).