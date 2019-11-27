ST. PAUL -- Devan Dubnyk returned to practice Thursday, Nov. 28, after spending a week away with his ailing wife, the Wild goaltender said.

During a talk with reporters at TRIA Rink, Dubnyk said his wife, Jennifer, is dealing with serious medical issues.

“I don’t know how much I want to say, details-wise,” he said. “It’s just something that I need to be here for, and I need to be with her and the kids. There were some days in the hospital over the last week. It’s still pretty foggy as far as what’s going to happen going forward.”

Jennifer’s issues started last week shortly after the Wild returned from a road win over the Buffalo Sabres.

“It was pretty scary,” Dubnyk said. “I got her (into the hospital) shortly after I got home that night. We have been spending the last week trying to get her back on track to feeling good and feeling comfortable with what the routine is.”

Adding to the anxiety is that doctors have been unable to give the Dubnyks any concrete answers. They’re hoping to get some clarity after Thanksgiving.

As of Thursday, Jennifer was at home resting, and some immediate family has come into town to help.

It’s unclear right now whether Dubnyk will join the team on a weeklong road trip through Florida and North Carolina next week. He planned on talking to coach Bruce Boudreau after practice.

“There are going to be some things to figure out going forward here,” Dubnyk said. “I don’t know if we have an answer right now as far as if I’m able to travel and if I feel comfortable to travel right now. Someone needs to be around.”

Dubnyk thanks the Wild, from owner Craig Leipold on down, for their support and talked at length about the situation putting his life into perspective.

“You realize nothing matters except your family in the long run,” he said. “They obviously are very aware that family is the No. 1 thing that matters.”

Dubnyk also mentioned how appreciative he has been of his teammates.

“This has been our family,” Dubnyk said. “That’s very apparent with how many people have reached out, offered help, dropped toys off for the kids, offered school rides. You know its there. It’ just when something happens, and it needs to go into action, it’s pretty amazing how much of a family we have in here.”

Dubnyk said he has no doubt Jennifer will get through this.

“She’s the strongest person I know,” he said. “She gave birth to three giants without a complaint. I know if anybody’s going to get through it, it’s definitely her.”