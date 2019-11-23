BEMIDJI -- Looking to jump Minnesota State in the WCHA standings last weekend, the Bemidji State women’s hockey team did exactly that.

Behind a 50-save weekend by goaltender Lauren Bench, the Beavers (5-8-1, 4-6-0-0 WCHA) leapfrogged the Mavericks (6-8-2, 2-8-2-2 WCHA) to take over fifth place in the conference by two points with victories of 1-0 and 5-2.

“I loved the way we played for most parts of the weekend,” head coach Jim Scanlan said. “I thought Friday’s game we managed the puck, particularly in the third period, protecting a one-goal lead. … And then Saturday we came out and scored first and then built on that lead.”

Bench secured WCHA Goaltender of the Week for her efforts in net, including a shutout. The redshirt junior made her coach look good in deciding to give her the starting nod.

“It was kind of an end-of-the-week decision to be honest with you,” Scanlan said, “because I thought Kerigan (Dowhy) played extremely well against Minnesota in the Saturday game (one week prior). But Lauren’s had a really good record against Mankato in her career and that kind of factored into it. She had, particularly on Thursday, a really solid day of practice. I just had one of those gut feelings, and she responded. When we needed saves, she got them.”

Bench improved to 4-6-0 on the season in 10 starts.

Senior forward Kiki Radke helped the team break out offensively Saturday by posting a career-high four points (2g-2a) in the win. The five goals were the most by the team in a game this season.

“I think we just started making simple plays, and we knew Friday we had a lot of shots on their goalie,” Radke said. “She’s a big goalie. She let up a lot of rebounds, we just weren't really there to capitalize on them. We had a lot of chances though, so going into Saturday we knew that we needed to capitalize on those rebounds and I think we found a way.”

The Beavers will now dip out of WCHA play for a nonconference series this holiday weekend against Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, N.Y.

In the programs’ only prior meeting, BSU secured a 4-0 win in Bemidji on Oct. 4, 2014.

The Engineers (0-14-1, 0-6-0 ECAC) -- the only winless team remaining in the country -- will be hungry for their first victory.

“Obviously, having a nonconference break is kind of nice here,” Radke said, “but we still have to stay focused, because when we come back the following weekend, we play St. Cloud, and that’s probably one of the biggest series to finish off the first half of the season.”

Following the St. Cloud State series at the Sanford Center, Bemidji State will return to the Albany, N.Y., region for another series against an ECAC opponent, this time against Union.

With six games left before Christmas break, the team hopes to keep the momentum rolling.

“We got a great start in Mankato and now we’ve got a chance to build on it,” Scanlan said. “You’ve heard me say it before: It’s not who we play, it’s how we play, and that’s going to be the message all week. We want to continue playing just the way we played down in Mankato.”

At a glance

Who: BSU at RPI

Where: Troy, N.Y.

When: 2 p.m. Friday; noon Saturday

Radio: Beaver Radio Network/1300 AM & 94.3 FM