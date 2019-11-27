BEMIDJI -- It may have taken Tommy Muck until his 124th collegiate game to score his first goal, but don’t take that to mean the senior doesn’t pull his weight on the Bemidji State men’s hockey team.

“Tommy Muck is maybe one of the most valuable players I’ve ever coached,” head coach Tom Serratore said.

The blueliner from Eagan had to sweat it out through a video review, but he was soon able to officially celebrate his power-play goal Friday that tied the game at 1-all in the first period of an eventual 5-3 win over Alabama Huntsville.

“I’ve been waiting four years for it,” Muck said. “But to finally have it go in, it was a great feeling.”

He also assisted on goals in both games of the series, including a 7-0 win Saturday, finishing with three points on the weekend as he earned WCHA Defenseman of the Week.

Muck has been a constant on the Beavers’ top defensive pairing and penalty kill throughout his career. Many of the defenseman’s contributions don’t show up on the scoresheet, but make no doubt about how big an impact he’s made on the blue line.

He’s trusted when the team needs him most: Muck is the first guy out on the penalty kill and the first one over the boards to go up against opponents’ top lines.

“The last minute of the game when we’re up a goal or tied, he’s out there,” Serratore said. “Goals and assists are such a small component to the big picture. … We ask so much out of him. And then when you ask so much out of him, his productivity is unbelievable. It’s off the charts. He’ll block a shot, he’ll do whatever it takes to win that shift. He’ll sacrifice so much, versus getting a point. He’s always thinking team first. That’s a special guy.”

“It’s kind of the role that I’ve taken on my four years,” Muck said. “To have the trust from the coaches and the team to be put in that situation and play that role, I just do what I can and try and take advantage of that.”

The impact he’s made isn’t lost on his teammates.

“I was super happy for Tommy,” senior forward Adam Brady said of Friday’s goal. “He’s one of our best players and he’s such a good defender. I mean he plays a ton of minutes, he kills penalties on the power play and he does everything right. Seeing him put that puck in the net was definitely awesome.”

Beavers pouring on the goals

Along with wins of 7-1 and 5-1 over Lake Superior State on Nov. 8-9, BSU has outscored opponents 24-5 in its last two home series.

“I don’t remember how many times I’ve been here where we scored 12 goals at home consecutively,” Muck said. “I think that’s a testament to our forwards right now. They’re grinding down low, they’re getting pucks back and they just keep firing on net.”

“I think we really just played the game the right way and produced a lot of second chances,” added sophomore Alex Adams, who led the team with four points (2g-2a) on the weekend to be named WCHA Forward of the Week. “We were able to capitalize on those chances and we just played really well.”

Freshman defenseman Elias Rosen rounded the award winners by taking home WCHA Rookie of the Week after posting four points (1g-3a) in the sweep. The Swedish blueliner is tied for third in the nation in plus/minus at plus-12 for the season.

“He’s a smart player,” Muck said. “Being a freshman, right away you kind of saw it. He sees the game a lot differently than a lot of guys do.”

BSU depleted at center

The Beavers will be down another center for this weekend’s series at Lake Superior State.

Sophomore Ross Armour departed Saturday’s game with an injury and did not return. Serratore expects him to be out of the lineup for “a while.” Junior center Brendan Harris was injured in the team’s second game of the season and is not expected back soon.

“Those are injuries to your No. 1and No. 2 centers,” Serratore said. “One area you don’t want to get banged up in is those centers.”

Freshman right wing Carter Jones will shift over to play center, Serratore said. The other three centers are projected to be Owen Sillinger, Tyler Kirkup and Hampus Sjodahl, who moved from left wing following Harris’ injury.

In some good injury news, junior forward Charlie Combs is likely to be back in the lineup this weekend, according to Serratore. He’s missed the last four games.

Bemidji State will have revenge in mind as the team makes its first trip to Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., since getting swept by LSSU in the WCHA quarterfinals last season. The Beavers returned the favor by sweeping the Lakers earlier this month in Bemidji.

With 18 points, BSU (6-4-2, 6-2-0-0 WCHA) is tied with Alaska for second place in the league and trails first-place Minnesota State by three points. LSSU (5-11-0, 3-5-0-0 WCHA) sits in seventh with nine points after splitting at Bowling Green last weekend.

At a glance

Who: BSU at Lake Superior State

Where: Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.

When: 6:07 p.m. Friday; 4:07 p.m. Saturday

Web: FloHockey.tv

Radio: Beaver Radio Network/92.1 FM