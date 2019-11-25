In addition to hundreds of games played in their respective home rinks in Grand Forks and Minneapolis, Minnesota and North Dakota have met 10 times in St. Paul, and have faced off in Minot, N.D.; Eveleth, Minn.; Detroit; Columbus, Ohio; Denver; Philadelphia and Las Vegas.

The Rink Live writers Jess Myers (who covers the Gophers) and Brad Schlossman (who covers the Hawks) took a look back at those 296 previous meetings to develop their list of the top three wins by each program versus the other.

March 23, 1979. Minnesota 4, North Dakota 3, for the NCAA Championship. In what would be legendary coach Herb Brooks’ final game behind the Gophers bench, they built a 3-1 first period lead at Olympia Stadium in Detroit, then all but put the game away early in the third period via Neal Broten’s infamous goal , scored while falling down, when he swung his stick just right and popped a shot over sprawling UND goalie Bob Iwabuchi. It capped a run of three NCAA titles in six seasons for the Gophers. Eight of those 1979 Gophers and UND’s Dave Christian would play for Brooks in the Olympics a season later, and capture the Miracle on Ice, while UND would win three of the next eight NCAA hockey titles under Gino Gasparini.

April 10, 2014. Minnesota 2, North Dakota 1 in the NCAA Frozen Four semifinals. Due to the teams switching conferences, they weren’t supposed to face each other in the 2013-14 season, but fate stepped in to have these neighborhood rivals meet up in Philadelphia with a trip to the NCAA title game on the line. By most accounts, UND held the better of play, even though the game was scoreless after 40 minutes. Tied 1-1, Minnesota had to kill a penalty in the final two minutes of regulation, and got a miracle win when Justin Holl got his first goal of the season on a shot through a crowd that crossed the goal line with .6 seconds on the clock. The fairytale ended two nights later, when Union beat the Gophers 7-4 in the NCAA title game.