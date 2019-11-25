WARROAD -- The Bemidji High School boys hockey team entered the third period with a one-goal lead Tuesday night before conceding three goals, including two on the power play, in the final frame of a 4-2 loss at Warroad.

Following a scoreless opening frame, the Lumberjacks (0-2) were efficient in the second period, scoring on two of their three shots. Wylee Gladen got BHS on the board with the first goal 7 minutes, 30 seconds into the period.

Jayson Shaugabay answered for the Warriors (1-0) at the 11:13 mark of the second period to square things up. The score didn’t stay tied for long as Hunter Marcotte put Bemidji back in front only 33 seconds later to give the team a 2-1 lead heading into the final frame.

Early in the third period, Warroad took advantage of a slashing penalty to convert on the power play with Anthony Foster’s game-tying goal.

The game remained tied into the final five minutes.

Just seconds into a tripping call, Blake Norris buried the eventual game-winning goal on the power play with 4:43 to play in the game. Shaugabay tacked on his second goal of the night 27 seconds later to seal the season-opening win for the Warriors.

Carson Kelm made 31 saves on 35 shots in the loss for the Lumberjacks. Zach Foster saved nine of 11 shots for Warroad.

Bemidji will return home Tuesday, Dec. 3, for a 6 p.m. clash with defending Section 8AA champion Moorhead.

Warroad 4, Bemidji 2

BHS 0 2 0 -- 2

WAR 0 1 3 -- 4

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- 1, BHS, Gladen (Mostad, Maish), 7:30; 2, WAR, Shaugabay (Slukynsky, Reed), 11:13; 3, BHS, Marcotte (Halvorson), 11:46.

Third period -- 4, WAR, A. Foster (Shaugabay, Slukynsky), 3:02, PP; 5, WAR, Norris (Slukynsky), 12:17, PP; 6, WAR, Shaugabay (A. Foster), 12:44.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BHS, Kelm (31-35); WAR, Z. Foster (9-11).