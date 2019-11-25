BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School girls hockey team mustered just seven shots on goal during a 7-0 loss to Warroad on Tuesday at the Bemidji Community Arena.

The Warriors (4-1-1) fired 33 on-target shots of their own, and Warroad senior Hannah Corneliusen converted on four of them as part of a five-point night.

Corneliusen opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal three minutes into the first period. Midway through the frame, she assisted Geno Hendrickson on the power play to make for a 2-0 lead by the first intermission.

Corneliusen bagged two more in the second period, which sandwiched a Sydney Phaneuf goal, for a 5-0 game through two. And in the third, Corneliusen scored her fourth goal -- all of which were unassisted -- before Hendrickson added one more for the 7-0 final.

Nettie Kimble made 26 saves on the night for BHS, while Olivia Christian stopped all Bemidji shots against her.

The Jacks drop to 2-3 on the season and will be back at the BCA for a 7 p.m. meeting with Detroit Lakes on Friday, Nov. 29.

Warroad 7, Bemidji 0

WAR 2 3 2 -- 7

BHS 0 0 0 -- 0

First period -- 1, WAR GOAL, Corneliusen (unassisted), 3:00, SH; 2, WAR GOAL, Hendrickson (Corneliusen, Phaneuf), 9:53, PP.

Second period -- 3, WAR GOAL, Corneliusen (unassisted), 2:41, PP; 4, WAR GOAL, Phaneuf (Meeker, Johnston), 6:31; 5, WAR GOAL, Corneliusen (unassisted), 11:45.

Third period -- 6, WAR GOAL, Corneliusen (unassisted), 0:49; 7, WAR GOAL, Hendrickson (Hardwick), 2:53.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BHS, Kimble (26-33); WAR, Christian (7-7).