BLOOMINGTON -- Bemidji State women’s hockey goaltender Lauren Bench was named Western Collegiate Hockey Association Goaltender of the Week after her 50-save performance in a sweep over Minnesota State last weekend.

The redshirt junior saved 50 of 52 shots, including 30 saves in a 1-0 shutout win Friday. She then made 22 saves in Saturday’s 5-2 victory.

The Eagan native led all WCHA goalies with a .962 save percentage and was second with a 1.00 goals against average. She finished fourth in the league with 50 saves and was the sole netminder to post a shutout over the weekend.

The award is Bench’s second this season and the fourth of her career.

Bench and the Beavers (5-8-1, 4-6-0-0 WCHA) will travel to Troy, N.Y., for a nonconference series against Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute this weekend. Friday’s game is set for 2:07 p.m. and Saturday’s contest is slated for noon.