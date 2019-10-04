BLOOMINGTON -- A trio of Bemidji State men’s hockey players are the recipients of Western Collegiate Hockey Association weekly honors for their performances in last weekend’s sweep over Alabama Huntsville.

Sophomore forward Alex Adams, senior defenseman Tommy Muck and freshman defenseman Elias Rosen earned forward, defenseman and rookie of the week honors, respectively.

Adams led the Beavers, was tied for first among all WCHA players and tied for third nationally in scoring with four points on two goals and two assists. The Grand Rapids native recorded the first multi-point game of his career Friday, netting a pair of goals, including the game-winner, and added an assist in a 5-3 victory. He added an assist Saturday as the Beavers finished the sweep with a 7-0 win to remain unbeaten at home (4-0-2).

Adams now has seven points (4g-3a) on the season. This is his first career WCHA weekly award.

Muck scored the first goal of his collegiate career and notched an assist Friday for his first multi-point game since Feb. 3, 2017. The senior co-captain added an assist Saturday. The Eagan native was involved in three power-play goals (1g-2a) as the unit finished 4-for-8 for the series.

Muck tied for second in scoring among all WCHA defensemen on the weekend. He previously earned rookie of the week honors as a freshman in 2016-17.

Rosen recorded the first multi-point of his collegiate career Saturday. The native of Mora, Sweden, scored the game-winning goal and nabbed a pair of assists on the power play. He also posted an assist on the power play Friday. The freshman finished the series having contributed on three power-play goals.

Rosen’s four points ranked first among WCHA defensemen in scoring and second among all NCAA Division I blueliners on the weekend. He now leads all BSU newcomers with eight points (2g-6a) and has recorded at least one point in four of the team’s last five games. This is Rosen’s first career WCHA weekly award.

Besides the three Beavers, Minnesota State’s Dryden McKay was named goaltender of the week.

Bemidji State (6-4-2, 6-2-0-0 WCHA) will head to Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., this weekend for a series against Lake Superior State. Friday’s game is set for 6:07 p.m. with Saturday’s contest scheduled for 4:07 p.m.