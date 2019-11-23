BEMIDJI -- More than 18 years had flown by since the last time the Bemidji State men’s hockey team blanked an opponent as dominantly as it did in Saturday night’s 7-0 victory over Alabama Huntsville at the Sanford Center.

The seven goals mark the most scored in a shutout by the Beavers since a 9-0 victory over Connecticut on Oct. 26, 2001. The program’s last win by a seven-goal margin came Dec. 3, 2005, in an 8-1 victory over Niagara.

Goalie Zach Driscoll turned aside all 23 shots he faced for his second shutout of the year, improving to 6-3-1.

The win capped a series sweep as BSU has yet to be beaten through its first six home games (4-0-2).

“It feels good to be undefeated at home,” said junior forward Aaron Miller, who notched two goals and an assist. “It’s good to know that when teams come here, it’s a tough building to play in. They don’t think they’re going to come here and win right now.”

Miller was one of 12 Beavers to log at least one point in the game. Sophomore forward Nick Cardelli also scored twice for his first career multi-goal game while freshman defenseman Elias Rosen added a career-high three points (1g-2a).

The offense began early when Rosen scored on the team’s first shot of the game at 1:22 of the opening frame. Miller slid a pass across the slot to blueliner, who hesitated and drew goalie David Fessenden out of his net to score on the open cage.

“It was nice playing with a lead,” head coach Tom Serratore said, “but the first half of the game it was back and forth. … There wasn’t a lot of available ice. I thought once we got that second goal, things opened up a little bit for us.”

The Beavers (6-4-2, 6-2-0-0 WCHA) clung to the one-goal lead before exploding for four goals in the final 9 minutes, 35 seconds of the second period.

Cardelli buried the first on a rebound from point-blank range after Adam Brady backhanded a shot towards the net during a delayed penalty.

Ross Armour limped off the ice to the locker room not long after the goal and did not return. Consequently, center Tyler Kirkup moved up to the second line with Miller and Ethan Somoza and contributed immediately.

Miller bagged consecutive goals less than four minutes apart to push the lead to 4-0. Both goals came in the slot with Somoza and Kirkup picking up assists.

“It’s just us getting into the dirty areas and wanting to score a goal,” Miller said. “(In) years prior, we relied on our power play a lot and odd-man rushes, but this year we’ve been scoring a lot of 5-on-5 goals and that's a credit to our low play and getting dirty.”

The slot was where Owen Sillinger rifled home a one-timer to finish off the scoring flurry with 1:21 left before intermission.

“If you want to score goals, you’ve got to play in those areas, and we did,” Serratore said.

BSU added two goals in the third period, both on the power play.

First, Cardelli fired a shot off the left post and in for his second goal. Senior forward Hampus Sjodahl then tacked on the extra point to make it 7-0 in the closing minutes.

The Beavers finished 2-for-4 on the man advantage while holding UAH 0-for-4.

Fessenden made 28 saves on 35 shots in the loss.

The Chargers (0-11-1, 0-7-1-0 WCHA) are the last team in the country without a win this season.

Bemidji State will hit the road to face Lake Superior State next weekend, Nov. 29-30. The Beavers, who were swept in the WCHA quarterfinals in their last visit to Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., returned the favor earlier this month by sweeping the Lakers in Bemidji.

“I think it’s good momentum for us now going into Lake State,” Miller said. “I think a lot of guys will have the playoffs in the back of their memory from last year losing there, so I think we’ll be coming out hard.”

Bemidji State 7, Alabama Huntsville 0

UAH 0 0 0 -- 0

BSU 1 4 2 -- 7

First period -- 1, BSU, Rosen (Miller), 1:22.

Second period -- 2, BSU, Cardelli (Brady, Sjodahl), 10:25; 3, BSU, Miller (Somoza, Kirkup), 13:16; 4, BSU, Miller (Kirkup, Somoza), 17:09; 5, BSU, Sillinger (Ierullo, Adams), 18:39.

Third period -- 6, BSU, Cardelli (Muck, Rosen), 13:31, PP; 7, BSU, Sjodahl (Rosen, Zmolek), 17:32, PP.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Driscoll (23-23); UAH, Fessenden (28-35).