BOSTON — With the game all but in hand on Saturday night at TD Garden, the Wild completely collapsed down the stretch, turning a two-goal lead into a tie game.

It happened so fast as center David Krejci netted a pair of goals 48 seconds apart, both with goaltender Tuukka Rask pulled for an extra attack.

That set the stage for overtime, and defenseman Torey Krug netted the game-winner as the Wild fell 5-4 to the Bruins.

That spoiled an otherwise solid effort from the Wild, who completely controlled the game to that point, playing one of their best games so far this season until hitting a rough patch down the stretch.

After a solid start, winger Jason Zucker made it 1-0 in the first period, hammering home a rebound after an initial shot from defenseman Brad Hunt. It was Zucker’s third straight game with a goal as he continues to find his stride.

With the Wild playing one of their best periods, an unfortunate bounce on the blue line ignited a 3-on-0 the other way for the Bruins.

It felt like a foregone conclusion with superstar Brad Marchand and highly skilled blueliner Charlie McAvoy playing hot potato on the rush with a trailer behind them.

But goaltender Alex Stalock had other ideas. He tracked the puck every step of the way, and when Marchand sauced a pass over to McAvoy, with barely any time to react, Stalock pounced. He gloved down the potential scoring chance and quickly covered up in the crease.

If not for Stalock’s incredible save later in the frame, the Wild might have started to unravel. At the very least, the game would’ve taken on a much different tenor.

Instead, the Wild had some margin for error heading into the second period, and while the Bruins tied the game at 1-1 with a deflection from winger Jake DeBrusk in front, center Victor Rask quickly responded for the Wild, scoring a couple of minutes later to make it 2-1.

It looked like the Wild might pull away when veteran center Eric Staal made it 3-1 on the power play. But a fortunate bounce with less than 10 seconds left in the frame landed on Marchand’s stick, and he promptly cut the deficit to 3-2.

Again, it looked like the Wild were in control as winger Kevin Fiala made it 4-2 midway through the frame.

That simply set the stage for Krejci to lead his team back, scoring twice to make it 4-4, and for Krug to play hero, finalizing the score at 5-4 in overtime.