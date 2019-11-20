MANKATO -- Kiki Radke had a hand in four of the Bemidji State women’s hockey team’s season-high five goals Saturday afternoon in a 5-2 win over Minnesota State in Mankato. The senior forward scored two goals and assisted on two others for a career-high four points, helping the Beavers (5-8-1, 4-6-0-0 WCHA) complete the series sweep.

Compared to Friday’s 1-0 win, Saturday’s contest was loaded with offense as four different players got on the scoresheet for BSU.

Senior defenseman Heather Olson also had a career high in points by tallying a goal and an assist. Junior forward Lydia Passolt matched a career best with her two points (1g-1a) and junior defenseman Tina Kampa came within one point of a career high as she recorded a goal and an assist.

Paige Beebe (1g), Mak Langei (1a) and Abby Halluska (1a) each tallied a point.

Olson opened the scoring with a top-shelf goal nine minutes into the game. Passolt struck five minutes later to send Bemidji State to the locker room with a 2-0 lead at the first intermission.

Kelsey King answered for the Mavericks (6-8-2, 2-8-2-2 WCHA) five minutes into the second period, only for Beebe and Radke to bury goals 1 minute, 23 seconds apart to hand the Beavers a 4-1 lead heading into the third period. Beebe’s goal came on the power play before Radke redirected a Kampa shot for her goal.

Radke tacked on her second goal of the day just 1:03 into the final frame for her second career multi-goal game. MSU pulled goalie Abigail Levy after the goal as she made way for Calla Frank.

Madison Oelkers added a goal late for the Mavericks, but it was too little, too late.

Lauren Bench stopped 20 of 22 shots to earn the win in net for BSU, improving to 4-6-0. Levy was handed the loss after allowing five goals and saving 17 of 22 shots. Frank made 10 saves in relief.

Bemidji State converted on its lone power play of the afternoon while the penalty kill held Minnesota State to 0-for-2 on the advantage.

The Beavers will travel to Troy, N.Y., next weekend for a nonconference series against Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Nov. 29-30.

Bemidji State 5, Minnesota State 2

BSU 2 2 1 -- 5

MSU 0 1 1 -- 2

First period -- 1, BSU, Olson (Passolt, Kampa), 9:11; 2, BSU, Passolt (Radke), 14:34.

Second period -- 3, MSU, King (Antony, Jackson), 5:31; 4, BSU, Beebe (Radke, Langei), 15:18, PP; 5, BSU, Radke (Kampa, Olson), 16:41.

Third period -- 6, BSU, Radke (Halluska), 1:03; 7, MSU, Oelkers (Butorac, Jackson), 6:55.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Bench (20-22); MSU, Levy (17-22), Frank (10-10).