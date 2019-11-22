BEMIDJI -- In a game full of weird moments and momentum swings, the Bemidji State men’s hockey team rode to a 5-3 win over Alabama Huntsville on Friday night at the Sanford Center.

Sophomore forward Alex Adams led the Beavers (5-4-2, 5-2-0-0 WCHA) with a career-high three points, including a pair of goals scored 24 seconds apart.

BSU got on the board with a milestone goal.

After 124 games wearing green and white, senior defenseman Tommy Muck finally broke through with his first collegiate goal. His shot from the high slot on the power play tied the game at 1-all at 6:20 of the first period.

“It was awesome. I’ve been waiting for it,” Muck said. “I’ve had some chances and one found its way into the back of the net tonight.”

Muck held his breath while the officials reviewed the call for goalie interference. He’d been in that position last season when a potential game-winning goal in overtime was reversed.

“It kind of brought me back to last year at Air Force,” the Eagan native said. “They reviewed and it was offside. I don’t know, I just kind of crossed my fingers there.”

The goal stood and Muck breathed a sigh of relief.

“It’s nice to get that off my shoulders,” he said.

The goal was the first of two on the man advantage as Adam Brady buried his team-leading seventh goal of the season moments later on a redirect.

It marked the first time the Beavers have scored multiple power-play goals this season. Both came after UAH’s Connor Merkley struck three minutes in for a one-goal lead that didn’t last long.

“We got into a little bit of rhythm,” head coach Tom Serratore said. “And those we were big power plays. We were down 1-0. And it allowed us to come into the locker room up 2-1.”

In the second period, Adams netted two goals in a span of 24 seconds -- including the eventual game-winner -- for the sophomore forward’s first career multi-goal game.

“He worked his tail off,” Serratore said. “When you play the right way, you get rewarded.”

Adams’s first goal came when a Charger misplayed the puck in front of his own net. Adams made him pay, flipping a loose puck from point-blank range into the back of the net.

A blink of an eye later, Adams was wide open on a backhander in the slot for his second goal after a well timed pass from the corner by Alex Ierullo.

“The first was just kind of lucky honestly,” said Adams, who hails from Grand Rapids. “They just kind of fumbled it in front and I ended up being there to tap it home. The second one was just a hard forecheck by my line and a good reload to get above the puck. Ended up getting the puck in the slot on a nice play by Icy there.”

Alabama Huntsville (0-10-1, 0-6-1-0 WCHA) pulled Mark Sinclair from net and David Fessenden entered in relief following the fourth goal.

Late in the frame, Austin Beaulieu redirected a booming Tanner Hickey shot to get the Chargers back into the game.

The second intermission then arrived a little early due to ice issues around the UAH net. The final 1 minute, 52 seconds of the period was played after the ice was resurfaced during a slightly premature second intermission.

Entering the third period and trailing BSU 27-7 in shots on goal, the Chargers outshot BSU 10-7 in the final frame to make things interesting.

Sophomore forward Tyler Kirkup notched his first goal of the season with 6:56 to play, only for Liam Izyk to answer one minute later to bring the game to its final score.

“What you saw in the third period is going to carry over into tomorrow,” Serratore said. “That’s the way it’s going to be, and it’s going to be just a battle tomorrow.”

Bemidji State finished 2-for-4 on the power play while holding Alabama Huntsville to 0-for-3 on the advantage.

Goalie Zach Driscoll stopped 14 of 17 shots to earn the win, improving to 5-3-1. Sinclair saved 15 of 19 shots to suffer the loss, falling to 0-7-1. Fessenden made 14 saves in relief.

The Beavers will look to finish off the series sweep back at the Sanford Center on Saturday. Puck drop is set for 6:07 p.m.

Bemidji State 5, Alabama Huntsville 3

UAH 1 1 1 -- 3

BSU 2 2 1 -- 5

FIrst period -- 1, UAH, Merkley (Allen, Coyle), 2:50; 2, BSU, Muck (Cardelli, Sillinger), 6:20, PP; 3, BSU, Brady (Rosen, Muck), 14:12, PP.

Second period -- 4, BSU, Adams (unassisted), 4:38; 5, BSU, Adams (Ierullo, Sillinger), 5:02; 6, UAH, Beaulieu (Hickey, Neudicker), 17:34.

Third period -- 7, BSU, Kirkup (Brady, Adams), 13:04; 8, UAH, Izyk (Hickey, Rajic), 14:00.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Driscoll (14-17); UAH, Sinclair (15-19), Fessenden (14-15).