BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School boys hockey team dominated a promising first period of the season on Friday. But nothing was the same once Rochester Century leveled the score with two seconds left in it.

The Panthers put up five unanswered goals for a 5-1 victory at the Bemidji Community Arena, handing the Lumberjacks their first season-opening loss since 2012.

“We kind of lost our edge there, and we didn’t handle the adversity like we should,” BHS head coach Pete Stahnke said of the equalizing goal. “It’s a good learning experience, because you can’t let those things bother you. We just have to come back. That’s what made us, all of a sudden, go into this individual-type play of hockey. You’re not going to win too many games like that.”

Bemidji (0-1) struck first during its quick start. Connor Savard lit the lamp on the new season at the 4:54 mark, throwing in a shot from the point that squeezed through traffic and found the back of the net.

The goal epitomized a strong showing for the Jacks to start the night. They peppered Century goalie Tim Pundt with shot after shot, and the follow-up goal felt inevitable.

“We moved the puck, we played as a team and we weren’t individuals out there,” Stahnke said. “That’s why we played so well that first period.

“That was our talk in the locker room: We’ve got to think (about) what we did right in the first period and what we didn’t do right in the second and third.”

BHS all but brought the lead into the intermission, but Gavin Gunderson swept in a game-changing rebound with two seconds left on the clock.

The Panthers (1-0) then added a three-minute flurry late in the second. Gunderson struck the crossbar on a breakaway rush, but he regained possession and scored on the redo 15 seconds later.

Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth added a one-timer on the power play at the 13:03 mark, and he roofed another goal 59 seconds later for a 4-1 game through two.

“It’s hard to come back from that,” Stahnke said. “You can’t give the other team that kind of energy that we had. We had (it) mainly the whole first period, and we just basically gave it to them.”

Bemidji had a five-minute power play to use between the second and third periods, but the Panthers buried the Lumberjacks with a shorthanded goal from Connor Olson just 20 seconds out of the intermission.

BHS came up empty on its three power-play chances in the third period, which dashed any comeback chances in the loss.

Andrew Johanns finished with 31 saves for Bemidji. Pundt stopped 25 of the 26 shots he faced, 13 of which came in the first period.

“There’s only one way, and it’s going up,” Stahnke said. “I told these guys to go home and think about what we did in the first period, how we had our success. We’ve got to build on that and that’s (the level) where we need to play.”

The Jacks will next have their first road test of the season at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, in Warroad.

Rochester Century 5, Bemidji 1

RC 1 3 1 -- 5

BHS 1 0 0 -- 1

First period -- 1, BHS, Savard (Mannausau), 4:54; 2, RC, Gunderson (Williams), 16:58.

Second period -- 3, RC, Gunderson (Bielenberg-Howarth), 10:51; 4, RC, Bielenberg-Howarth (Malugani, Gunderson), 13:03, PP; 5, RC, Bielenberg-Howarth (Olson), 14:02.

Third period -- 6, RC, Olson (Haun), 0:20, SH.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BHS, Johanns (26-31); RC, Pundt (25-26).