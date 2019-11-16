MANKATO -- Goaltender Lauren Bench and the Bemidji State women’s hockey team slammed the door shut on Minnesota State by earning a 1-0 shutout win Friday afternoon to snap a six-game losing streak.

Bench, a redshirt junior, tallied 30 saves to earn the shutout win and improve to 3-6-0 on the season. The shutout was the seventh of her career and her first of the season. Bench moved into sole possession of third place on the program’s all-time shutouts list.

Lydia Passolt buried the game’s lone goal just 50 seconds into the second period. The junior forward’s shot from the slot evaded netminder Abigail Levy as she notched her third goal of the season. Clair DeGeorge was credited with the assist on the goal.

Levy prevented the Beavers (4-8-1, 3-6-0-0 WCHA) from extending the lead the rest of the way, finishing with 27 saves on 28 shots. But Bench was equally as stingy at the other end in keeping the Mavericks (6-7-2, 2-7-2-2 WCHA) off the board, even with Levy pulled for an extra attacker late in the game.

BSU had the only power play of the game and came up empty.

Bemidji State will look to complete the series sweep at 2:07 p.m. Saturday in Mankato.

Bemidji State 1, Minnesota State 0

BSU 0 1 0 -- 1

MSU 0 0 0 -- 0

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- 1, BSU, Passolt (DeGeorge), 0:50.

Third period -- No scoring.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Bench (30-30); MSU, Levy (27-28).