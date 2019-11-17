BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State junior forward Clair DeGeorge is one of 46 players who has been invited to participate in USA Hockey’s 2019 Women’s Winter Training Camp.

DeGeorge, who also attended last year’s event, is one of 25 current and former Western Collegiate Hockey Association players to be invited. Among the invitees are 21 Olympians.

The camp, which will be held Dec. 9-13 at XL Center in Hartford, Conn., will be used to determine the 23 players who will be named to the U.S. team that will face Canada in the first two games of the 2019-20 Rivalry Series. Those contests will take place Dec. 14 in Hartford and Dec. 17 in Moncton, New Brunswick. The final three games of the series will be played Feb. 3 and Feb. 5, 2020, in Victoria and Vancouver, British Columbia, respectively, and Feb. 8 in Anaheim, Calif.

DeGeorge, a native of Anchorage, Alaska, has posted six points (1g-5a) through the Beavers’ first 12 games this season, tied for second on the team.

DeGeorge is no stranger to USA Hockey.

She won gold while playing for the U.S. at the 2017 U-18 Women’s World Championship. DeGeorge also suited up for the U-22 Select Team in August, helping the Americans top Canada two games to one in a best-of-three series.