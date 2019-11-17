BEMIDJI -- After facing four straight nationally ranked opponents to open Western Collegiate Hockey Association play, the Bemidji State women’s hockey team will meet an unranked team for the first time in more than a month this weekend. But make no mistake, the Beavers know not to sleep on Minnesota State.

“The last thing we can do is think, ‘Well now we’re not playing a ranked team this weekend,” BSU head coach Jim Scanlan said. “That would be a huge mistake because, like I just said, we’re going against a very good team this coming weekend.”

The Beavers (3-8-1, 2-6-0-0 WCHA) will look to snap a six-game losing streak this weekend when they go up against the Mavericks.

Things began well for BSU when league play opened last month, as the team swept then-No. 8 Minnesota Duluth at home. Since then, however, the Beavers have been swept by No. 1 Wisconsin, No. 8 Ohio State and No. 1 Minnesota.

“At the beginning of the year you go, ‘Can you win two out of those eight games?’ and you’d like to think, ‘Yeah, you could,’” Scanlan said. “Obviously we got off to a great start beating Duluth twice. But then to lose the next six, it’s never any fun. You’ve just got to keep battling.

“Certainly the quality of the teams we played had something to do with it. But at the same time, you like to think you could have gotten one or maybe two more out of that stretch.”

Following last weekend’s 7-1 and 3-0 losses at Minnesota, Bemidji State moved to 3-8-1 on the season. That’s still better than last year at this time when the team was 2-12-1 after a similarly challenging early slate before turning it around to eventually finish 13-21-2.

“Coach told us yesterday that at this point last year compared to now, this year we’re actually one game better than we were last year,” said junior defenseman Mak Langei. “We are on a quite-a-few-games losing streak here, but it’s always just the next one Friday night. (It’s) the biggest period of the year so far. We’re just going to have to go back to our systems and go back to a who-wants-it-more type of thing.”

BSU has been held to one goal or fewer in five of the six losses in the streak. Langei, who scored the team’s lone goal last series, is hopeful the blue line can help get the offense going.

“I think that during our practices as a D corps we should be able to step the puck up a bit more,” Langei said. “That also comes from having our third forward high, allowing us to step in with the puck, and just being able to carry it hopefully creates more chances.”

Minnesota State only won three WCHA contests last season, finishing 9-19-7 overall, but the Mavericks are currently 6-6-2 and 2-6-2-2 in league play.

Sophomore goalie Abigail Levy, a WCHA All-Second Team selection last season, has split starts with freshman Calla Frank so far this fall. Each netminder is 3-3-1 on the year.

Up front, junior Mariah Gardner (5g-6a) and freshman Kelsey King (2g-9a) lead MSU with 11 points apiece, while Anna Wilgren has chipped in nine points (3g-6a) from the blue line.

“(I’m) very impressed with the way they play,” Scanlan said. “They’ve got outstanding goaltending. Anna Wilgren is one of the best defensemen in the league. She creates a lot of from back there. And they’ve got a great group of forwards. It’ll be a tremendous challenge for us.”

At a glance

Who: BSU at Minnesota State

Where: Mankato

When: 2:07 p.m. Friday, Saturday

Web: FloHockey.tv

Radio: Beaver Radio Network/1300 AM & 94.3 FM