ROSEAU -- The Bemidji High School girls hockey team received no welcome wagon in its first road game of the season, losing 6-1 at the hands of Roseau on Thursday.

Lexi Leitner scored for the Lumberjacks (2-2) in the third period, but it came on the heels of a five-goal second period as part of six unanswered from the Rams (2-1) to open the night.

Kayla Santl gave Roseau the 1-0 advantage in the first with a goal at the 7:13 mark. In the second, both Kate Helgeson and Mariah Huglen netted two goals, and Anika Stoskopf added another for a 6-0 game by the second intermission.

Leitner’s score came on an unassisted effort at the 8:15 mark of the third period, but it was all BHS could manage in the defeat.

Nettie Kimble made 44 saves for Bemidji in net, while Justine Vonasek stopped 12 shots for the Rams.

The Jacks will next welcome in Warroad at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at the Bemidji Community Arena.

Roseau 6, Bemidji 1

BHS 0 0 1 — 1

RHS 1 5 0 — 6

First period: 1, RHS, Santl (K. Helgeson, Bergstrom), 7:13.

Second period: 2, RHS, Stoskopf (Santl), 2:51; 3, RHS, K. Helgeson (Santl, Stoskopf), 4:09; 4, RHS, Huglen (Stoskopf), 7:32; 5, RHS, Huglen (unassisted), 9:29; 6, RHS, K. Helgeson (Santl, S. Helgeson), 12:03.

Third period: 7, BHS, Leitner (unassisted), 8:15.

Goalies (saves-shots): BHS, Kimble (41-47); RHS, Vonasek (12-13).