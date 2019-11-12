BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School boys hockey team doesn’t foresee a new look on the bench causing any unfamiliarity on the ice.

Pete Stahnke has taken over as the Lumberjacks’ new head coach this season, but he doesn’t expect the program to suffer from many growing pains.

“I’ve been an assistant here for two years now with them, so I’ve gotten to know them over the past couple years,” Stahnke said. “It was really an easy fit. We get along, and we seem to have some chemistry together with the coaches and the players. I think that’s a good thing, that I’ve been here two years prior to taking the head job.”

But for a program that went 8-16-1 in 2018-19, the win column is one area where improvement would certainly be a welcome sight.

Give it time, Stahnke said.

“For us coaches, we have to have patience. We have to believe in the players, and they have to believe in us,” he said. “We all have to get on the same page and believe in each other, so that when we go over different things, they really go after it and do what we say. I think that’s the key to any good team, that you’re all on the same page and nobody’s off doing their own thing.”

In scrimmages against Maple Grove and Blake so far, Stahnke has already seen that play out.

“You tell them something, and they go try to do it. That’s the best part,” he said. “We had a scrimmage and we talked about things. The next scrimmage, they went out and did it. They really made the effort to do what we talked about.”

Senior winger Wyatt Halvorson returns as the Jacks’ leading point-getter from a year ago, having posted 10 goals and nine assists as a junior in 2018-19. Junior defenseman Tate Hammitt (3g-9a) and senior center Gage Mostad (6g-3a) follow suit.

In net, senior Andrew Johanns returns with the most experience under his belt. He appeared in 20 games last season, posting a 3.96 goals against average and an .882 save percentage.

“Gage Mostad and Wyatt Halvorson I think are two of our top guys that we need to look to,” Stahnke said. “They’re two of our seniors and leaders for us. And I think (junior winger) Ethan Maish is going to have a breakout year. He’s very skilled.

“Then our whole D corps, we’ve got all those guys back. They’re still young, but they’re seasoned. I think our D corps is going to be our strength this year.”

The season officially kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, against Rochester Century at the Bemidji Community Arena. While Stahnke knows any new campaign is bound to be a work in progress, he hopes that the season’s start is the beginning of something much more than three periods.

“Obviously we go into every game and we play to win those games,” he said. “But the main thing for coaches is that, by the end of the year, we’re hitting on all cylinders and do some damage in the playoffs.”

Stahnke said he expects his players to improve on a day-by-day basis, which is something he’s already witnessed the group pursuing in the early go.

“It goes back to getting better each day, coming with energy and being excited to be at the rink,” he said. “So far, so good. I know it’s only a week and a half in, but there’s a lot of enthusiasm in that locker room.”