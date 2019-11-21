BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State men’s hockey team is back at home this weekend after a series split with Ferris State last week in Michigan. The Beavers fell 2-1 Friday night before rebounding with a 4-1 win Saturday in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association series.

“You could say 4-1, but it wasn’t a 4-1 game,” head coach Tom Serratore said.

Aaron Miller and Owen Sillinger each tallied a pair of goals in the win. The Beavers (4-4-2, 4-2-0-0 WCHA) led 2-0 early in the third period before the Bulldogs surged and made it a one-goal game.

Miller iced the win with a long-range goal with his back nearly against the boards that lifted BSU to a 3-1 lead with three minutes to play.

“A guy like Aaron Miller, he’s the one who’s going to score those goals,” Serratore said. “He loves to score. He’s kind of got offense in his blood. He knew the nuances of the rink. He knew what we were working on all week and what we were talking all week about funneling pucks. You’ve got small surroundings, you’ve got small zones, you’ve got no room behind the net at Ferris State. Millsy took that to heart and he had some points this past weekend.”

Adam Brady scored the Beavers’ lone goal on the power play in Friday’s loss, adding to his team-leading six goals this season.

Zach Driscoll has started in net the last six games to sit at 4-3-1 on the year. The junior netminder has compiled some impressive stats. His goals against average (1.61) is the fourth best in the country and his save percentage (.938) ranks seventh nationally.

The BSU penalty kill, which is firing at 93.1 percent (27-of-29), also ranks highly, coming in at fifth in NCAA Division I. The power play, on the other hand, has only converted on 10.3 percent (3-of-29) of its chances, though it has accounted for two goals in the team’s last three games.

Bemidji State will have a chance to make some hay on the power play this weekend as Alabama Huntsville (0-9-1, 0-5-1-0 WCHA) rolls into town. The Chargers’ penalty kill ranks dead last in the WCHA at 76.3 percent (29-of-38).

The longtime rivals haven’t met in almost a year when they split a series last December.

“We don’t know a lot about Alabama,” Serratore said. “They’ve had some pretty good roster turnover, like we all do, in the last year or two. But boy, I like what I see on tape. They’ve got really good pace. They have a very good power play.”

The Beavers and Chargers have long been conference rivals in College Hockey America and the WCHA, but it remains to be seen if they’ll continue to compete in the same league beyond next season.

Earlier this week, Tech Hockey Guide and the Anchorage Daily News reported that UAH has submitted a letter of withdrawal to leave the WCHA after the 2020-21 season. BSU and six other schools announced their intent to leave the league over the summer.

If you go

Who: BSU vs. Alabama Huntsville

Where: Sanford Center

When: 7:07 p.m. Friday; 6:07 p.m. Saturday

Web: FloHockey.tv

Radio: Beaver Radio Network/92.1 FM