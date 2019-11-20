Alabama Huntsville has become the eighth men’s hockey team to take steps to leave the Western Collegiate Hockey Association. The school has submitted a letter of withdrawal to the WCHA, according to reports this week from Tech Hockey Guide and the Anchorage Daily News.

The move leaves Alaska Anchorage and Alaska Fairbanks as the only teams who have not notified the conference whether they intend to leave the league.

“Alabama Huntsville has submitted a withdrawal letter,” WCHA communications manager Todd Bell said by email to the Daily News. “However, UAH remains involved in on-going discussions with UAA and UAF regarding all options for continuing the WCHA beyond the 2020-21 season.”

In June, seven schools -- Bemidji State, Bowling Green, Ferris State, Lake Superior State, Michigan Tech, Minnesota State and Northern Michigan -- announced their intent to leave the WCHA following the 2020-21 season in order to form a new league.

Earlier this month, the University of Alaska Board of Regents confirmed that no cuts would be made to the two schools’ athletic programs next school year.

“I am confident that our Commissioner and the athletic directors at these institutions are working hard to find solutions for the viability of the 21-22 season,” UAA head coach Matt Curley told the Daily News by text.

Alabama Huntsville is Bemidji State’s next opponent. The schools will square off this weekend at the Sanford Center at 7:07 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, and 6:07 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23.