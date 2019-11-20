MINNEAPOLIS — While many members of the top-ranked Minnesota Gophers women's hockey team are enjoying a holiday break, a quartet of Gophers will be headed to the East Coast to don red, white and blue sweaters and play more hockey. Of the 46 players named by USA Hockey on Thursday to their roster for the women's national team's winter training camp, nearly one-fourth of them are Gophers or U of M alumni.

Current Gophers Emily Brown, Taylor Heise, Madeline Wethington and Grace Zumwinkle were invited to the camp, which will determine the 23 players who will face arch-rival Canada in a series of games played in December and January. In addition to those four, six more former Gophers will try out: Megan Bozek, Hannah Brandt, Dani Cameranesi, Amanda Kessel, Kelly Pannek and Lee Stecklein. All six of them were members of the American team that earned gold medals at the 2019 IIHF World Championship.

"It's a testament to the strength and depth of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association that nearly 55 percent of the Women's Winter Training Camp roster is drawn from players with WCHA ties," WCHA women's league commissioner Jennifer Flowers said in a statement released by the conference, noting that 25 of the 46 players invited have WCHA ties. "I want to congratulate all of our current and former players, coaches and support staff who will be in Hartford for next month's camp."

That group includes twin sisters Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando who played one season for the Gophers, then transferred to North Dakota where they finished their college careers. Both were members of Team USA in 2018 when the Americans beat Canada in a shootout to win the Olympic gold medal in South Korea.

Off the ice, Gophers assistant coach Joel Johnson will serve in the same role for the Team USA camp, and Gophers strength and conditioning coach Cal Dietz will work in a training and nutrition capacity with the American team.

The next Winter Olympics will be held in Beijing in 2022, when Team USA will look to defend its gold medal.