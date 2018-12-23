MINNEAPOLIS -- The Bemidji State women’s hockey team held top-ranked Minnesota to one goal through the first two periods before ultimately falling 3-0 Saturday afternoon at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis. The win capped a Western Collegiate Hockey Association series sweep for the Gophers (12-1-1, 8-1-1-1 WCHA) following Friday’s 7-1 victory.

Sarah Potomak’s goal seven minutes into the contest was the only score the U of M could muster through the first 41 minutes as BSU goaltender Kerigan Dowhy kept it a one-goal game.

Amy Potomak finally extended the lead at 1:49 of the third period and Taylor Heise netted the final tally at 15:22 of the frame.

Minnesota outshot the Beavers 42-15.

Dowhy, making her first start since Oct. 11, recorded 39 saves in net for BSU (3-8-1, 2-6-0 WCHA) as she fell to 1-2-0 on the season. Sydney Scobee saved 15 shots in the shutout for the Gophers, improving to 11-1-1.

The Beavers held the Gophers 0-for-3 on the power play, while going 0-for-2 themselves on the advantage.

Bemidji State will look to snap its six-game losing streak next weekend when the team travels to Mankato to face Minnesota State. Puck drop is set for 2:07 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, and Saturday, Nov. 23.





Minnesota 3, Bemidji State 0

BSU 0 0 0 -- 0

UM 1 0 2 -- 3

First period -- 1, UM, S. Potomak (Zumwinkle, Wethington), 7:00.

Second period -- No scoring.

Third period -- 2, UM, A. Potomak (Wente, Knowles), 1:49; 3, UM, Heise (S. Potomak), 15:22.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Dowhy (39-42); UM, Scobee (15-15).