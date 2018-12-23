BIG RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Bemidji State men’s hockey team salvaged a Western Collegiate Hockey Association series split Saturday night with a 4-1 win over Ferris State at Ewigleben Ice Arena in Big Rapids, Mich. Aaron Miller and Owen Sillinger each posted two-goal performances in the series finale, while goaltender Zach Driscoll made 22 saves in the winning effort.

The Beavers (4-4-2, 4-2-0-0 WCHA) got on the board early with Miller’s tally just 43 seconds into the game. The junior forward deflected Adam Brady’s shot into the back of the net.

The 1-0 lead held firm for the next 40 minutes, including a second period that featured a combined five shots on goal, until Sillinger provided a little breathing room with his goal from the low slot at 2:09 of the third period.

Jake Willets cut the deficit in half for the Bulldogs (3-8-0, 1-5-0-0 WCHA) with 9:16 to play as he careened into the left post while sliding a shot past Driscoll.

Miller restored the two-goal cushion with 2:59 to go on a long-range shot -- fired with his back nearly up against the boards -- behind the left faceoff circle. Sillinger buried an empty-netter to seal the 4-1 win and a series split after Friday’s 2-1 loss.

Neither team converted on the power play with FSU finishing 0-for-4 and BSU 0-for-3 on the man advantage.

Driscoll improved to 4-3-1 on the year with the win in net. Austin Shaw stopped 18 of the 21 shots he faced in the loss, falling to 1-2-0.

Bemidji State will return home next weekend for a series against Alabama Huntsville. Start times are set for 7:07 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, and 6:07 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23.





Bemidji State 4, Ferris State 1

BSU 1 0 3 -- 4

FSU 0 0 1 -- 1

First period -- 1, BSU, Miller (Brady), 0:43.

Second period -- No scoring.

Third period -- 2, BSU, Sillinger (Adams, Ierullo), 2:09; 3, FSU, Willets (MacDougall, Evennou), 10:44; 4, BSU, Miller (Somoza, Vold), 17:01; 5, BSU, Sillinger (unassisted), 19:45, EN.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Driscoll (22-23); FSU, Shaw (18-21).