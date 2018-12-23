MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Gophers built an early lead on Saturday, Nov. 16, only to see it slip away amid another hailstorm of Penn State offense.

Nittany Lions defenseman Clayton Phillips stung his former teammates in the third period, scoring the go-ahead goal as Penn State twice rallied from two goals down to win 6-3 and sweep their weekend series.

The Gophers (4-6-2 overall, 1-3-2-2 Big Ten) got an early goal from Scott Reedy, the first collegiate goal by Cullen Munson and a second period goal by Sampo Ranta to take leads of 2-0 and 3-1, only to see the Lions take control of the game in the final 30 minutes. Goalie Jared Moe had 25 saves in the loss as the Gophers’ home winless streak grew to five games (0-4-1).

“There are a lot of parts of this game where I felt we deserved a better outcome,” said Gophers coach Bob Motzko, crediting his team for a better effort after losing 8-2 on Friday. “What I said to the team was what happened (Friday) was inexcusable and I’m hoping that this is a grow-up weekend for us. We played hard tonight. We played very hard. We played with an effort that we can be successful with. The mistakes we made were glaring, and that’s too good a hockey team to make those mistakes.”

Nate Sucese had a pair of goals and an assist for the Lions (9-2-0, 5-1-0-0).

The Lions killed Minnesota’s first power play of the night, extending the Gophers’ drought with the man-advantage to 0-for-17, dating back to a home win over Niagara on Oct. 19. That bad news went away on their second power play of the game, when Reedy tipped a long-range shot from Tyler Nanne low and past Penn State goalie Peyton Jones for the early lead.

The Gophers gained a 2-0 cushion before the end of the first, when Munson banked a shot off Jones’ right leg pad and just inside the goalpost, which was confirmed after a lengthy review. Munson a junior forward from Edina, Minn., was playing in his first game of the season and just the fourth of his collegiate career.

“We came out buzzing,” said Gophers winger Joey Marooney, who had a pair of assists. “We came out a little flat in the third. Obviously giving up a goal in the first five minutes is never a good thing, and from there it was tough to get back into it.”

The goals came quickly in the middle period, as is normally the case with the high-scoring Lions. They pulled within 2-1 on a power play goal, but the Gophers answered when Ranta scored on a breakaway for a 3-1 lead. The advantage lasted all of five seconds, when the Lions took the ensuing faceoff and got a shot past Moe, making it a one-goal game again.

“That was Ranta’s best game as a Gopher tonight,” Motzko said.. “If he continues like that, he can put together a really good season.”

The visitors tied the game just past the midway point of the second, then took their first lead at 4-3 early in the third on Phillips’ second goal of the season, which was a shot from the blue line that Moe didn’t see until it was too late. It was a particularly sweet homecoming for the junior defenseman from Edina, who played parts of two seasons for the Gophers but was cut loose from the team over the summer and transferred to Penn State, with the NCAA allowing him immediate eligibility.

“It felt great,” Phillips said. “I think bigger than the goal was to get two wins in this building. Just an overall great weekend for our team.’

Sucese scored his second goal of the game midway through the third to put the Lions up 5-3, beating Moe with a shot over the goalie’s right shoulder, and Denis Smirnov concluded the scoring with a goal in the final two minutes.

“Real nice comeback. Obviously Minnesota played very, very well and probably deserved a better fate,” said Penn State coach Guy Gadowsky. “But proud of our guys for keeping going. Their goalie made some huge saves at the start and looked like he wouldn’t give us a chance, but we stuck with it and got some lucky ones.”

Jones finished with 35 saves for Penn State.





Game Summary

Penn State 0-3-3—6

Minnesota 2-1-0—3

First period — 1. MIN, Scott Reedy 4 (Tyler Nanne, Ryan Zuhlsdorf), 11:08, (pp). 2. MIN, Cullen Munson 1 (Joey Marooney, Nanne), 16:50. Penalties — Cole Hults, PSU (elbowing), 2:32; Sam Sternschein, PSU (hooking), 9:18; Jackson LaCombe, MIN (hooking), 11:36; Liam Folkes, PSU (hooking), 17:15.

Second period — 3. PSU, Sam Sternschein 7 (Peyton Jones, Evan Barratt), 3:15, (pp). 4. MIN, Sampo Ranta 4 (Marooney), 4:30. 5. PSU, Liam Folkes 3 (Alex Limoges, Barratt), 4:35. 6. PSU, Nate Sucese 5 (Evan Bell, Denis Smirnov), 12:37. Penalties -- Jack Perbix, MIN (holding), 1:43; Tyler Gratton, PSU (goaltender interference), 9:41.

Third period — 7. PSU, Clayton Phillips 2 (Connor McMenamin), 3:51. 8. PSU, Sucese 6 (Kevin Wall), 10:48. 9. PSU, Smirnov 4 (Wall, Sucese), 18:22. Penalties — Phillips, PSU (tripping), 10:54, James Gobetz, PSU (tripping), 14:33.

Shots on goal — PSU 8-14-9—31; MIN 14-16-8—38. Goalies — Peyton Jones, PSU (38 shots-35 saves); Jared Moe, MIN (31-25). Power plays — PSU 1-of-2; MIN 1-of-6. Referees — Brett DesRosiers, Ken Anderson. Linesmen — Riley Bowles, Nicholas Bradshaw. Att. — 8,203.