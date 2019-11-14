MINNEAPOLIS -- Despite owning a one-goal lead at the first intermission, the Bemidji State women’s hockey team conceded seven unanswered goals to fall 7-1 to top-ranked Minnesota in the first game of a Western Collegiate Hockey Association series at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis on Friday night.

Things started out well for the visitors. Mak Langei buried a goal with 1:43 remaining in the first period to put the Beavers (3-7-1, 2-5-0-0 WCHA) on top entering the second period. Abby Halluska and Clair DeGeorge picked up assists on the goal.

The Gophers (11-1-1, 7-1-1-1 WCHA) showed why they’re the nation’s No. 1 ranked team by tallying five goals in the second period to run away with the eventual 7-1 victory. Shots were even at 9-9 after the first frame, but the U of M outshot BSU 27-7 the rest of the way.

Sarah Potomak scored the tying and winning goals within the first six minutes of the second period as she finished with a game-high four points and two goals. With BSU on the power play early in the frame, Potomak netted a shorthanded equalizer 3 minutes, 6 seconds into the period. She struck again less than three minutes later to give Minnesota the lead for good.

Amy Potomak chipped in a goal off a feed from her sister to extend the lead to 3-1 with the first of the Gophers’ four power-play goals. Emily Oden scored on the advantage and Taylor Heise netted an even-strength goal to make it 5-1 after two periods. Alex Woken and Kippin Keller scored twice more on the power play in the third to bring the game to its final score.

BSU netminder Lauren Bench made 19 saves on 24 goals while allowing five goals before being pulled. Lexi Baker entered in relief and stopped 10 of 12 shots with two goals allowed in the third period.

Sydney Scobee saved 15 of 16 shots in the win for Minnesota.

Bemidji State had a forgettable night on special teams. The Gophers finished 4-for-4 on the power play while BSU came up empty at 0-for-4 on the advantage, as well as allowing a shorthanded goal.

The Beavers will look to put the loss behind them when the teams return to the ice for the series finale at 4:07 p.m. Saturday.

Minnesota 7, Bemidji State 1

BSU 1 0 0 -- 1

UM 0 5 2 -- 7

First period -- 1, BSU, Langei (Halluska, DeGeorge), 18:17.

Second period -- 2, UM, S. Potomak (unassisted), 3:06, SH; 3, UM, S. Potomak (Marshall, Wethington), 5:53; 4, UM, A. Potomak (S. Potomak, Heise), 7:27, PP; 5, UM, Oden (Woken, Knowles), 13:35, PP; 6, UM, Heise (S. Potomak), 14:28.

Third period -- 7, UM, Woken (Wethington, Wente), 11:54, PP; 8, UM, Keller (Skaja), 18:09, PP.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Bench (19-24), Baker (10-12); UM, Scobee (15-16).