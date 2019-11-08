BIG RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Coale Norris line had Bemidji State’s number Friday night. The Ferris State forward buried both of his team’s goals to hand the Beaver men’s hockey team a 2-1 loss at Ewigleben Ice Arena in Big Rapids, Mich., in the first game of a Western Collegiate Hockey Association series.

Both FSU goals featured the exact same trio: Norris from Nate Kallen and Joe Rutkowski.

In the first period, Norris tipped in a shot from the point by Kallen for the game’s first goal late in the opening frame.

The Beavers (3-4-2, 3-2-0-0 WCHA) capitalized on a power-play opportunity early in the second period. Elias Rosen dished a centering pass to Adam Brady, who lifted a backhander past netminder Austin Shaw for the equalizer at 2:21 of the frame.

The score was stuck on 1-1 until Norris struck for the second time with under six minutes to play in regulation. The junior collected a puck off a defender’s skate and deposited it five-hole for the eventual game-winning goal.

The Bulldogs (3-7-0, 1-4-0-0 WCHA) had a chance to extend the lead on a power-play opportunity in the game’s final five minutes, but the BSU penalty kill came up with its fifth kill of the night. Bemidji State had its share of chances late, including with the extra attacker for the final 90 seconds, but it couldn’t find the back of the net as Ferris State clinched its first league win of the season and snapped a six-game losing streak in the process.

The Beavers finished 1-for-4 on the power play, while shutting out FSU on its five power-play opportunities.

Zach Driscoll stopped 20 of 22 shots in the loss to fall to 3-3-1 on the year. Shaw made 26 saves on 27 shots for the Bulldogs to improve to 1-1-0.

BSU will look to return the favor to Ferris State and go for the series split at 5:07 p.m. Saturday.

Ferris State 2, Bemidji State 1

BSU 0 1 0 -- 1

FSU 1 0 1 -- 2

First period -- 1, FSU, Norris (Kallen, Rutkowski), 17:54.

Second period -- 2, BSU, BSU, Brady (Rosen), 2:21, PP.

Third period -- 3, BSU, Norris (Kallen, Rutkowski), 14:10.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Driscoll (20-22); FSU, Shaw (26-27).