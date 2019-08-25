MINNEAPOLIS — At least nobody can claim they didn’t see it coming.

Penn State’s well-earned reputation for shooting early and often, and winning games with abundant offense, played out before the eyes of Minnesota Gophers fans on Friday, Nov. 15.

The Nittany Lions exploded for a quartet of unanswered goals in the second period and cruised to an 8-2 win, handing the Gophers to their second consecutive home loss.

Goalie Jack LaFontaine was busy for the first 41 minutes with 33 saves in the loss for the Gophers (4-5-2 overall, 1-2-2-2 Big Ten). Freshman Jaxon Nelson’s first collegiate goal and a third period goal by Sampo Ranta were the only offensive highlights for the Gophers, who are winless (0-3-1) in their last four home games.

“We turned the puck over all night long and put ourselves in a tough spot,” Gophers coach Bob Motzko said, with a deserved tip of the cap to the Lions. “That’s their offense. They’ve got the best offense in the country. And if we’re going to play like that, you just feed it.”

Penn State (8-2-0, 4-1-0-0) got two goals each from Alex Limoges and Sam Sternschein, dominating from the start, although they needed more than 20 minutes to score, which is rare for the Big Ten’s most prolific offensive team.

To say the Gophers survived the first period would be accurate, as the offense-first Lions came out firing. Just 90 seconds into the game, LaFontaine already had five saves, and Penn State put up the first nine unanswered shots of the game, but could not dent the scoreboard. The Gophers mounted a few offensive rushes later in the period once the game settled down a bit, and managed 11 first period shots of their own, all of which Jones turned aside.

Then the second period began, and things went south quickly for the Gophers. Again the Lions mounted an offensive push, rattling off the first dozen shots of the period, and this time they found gaps in the Gophers defense. Before the game was half over, the Lions had burst out to a 4-0 lead, scoring twice when players were left alone in front of LaFontaine, and once on the power play.

“Kudos to Penn State because they were on us, they were urgent and they wanted it tonight,” said Lafontaine, who fell to 1-3-1 as a starter. “As a team, we understand what they do. It’s one of those games where you have to understand their system and you have to fight back. You have to punch back. You can’t just be taking punches in the head all night.”

An apparent Gophers goal later in the second period was immediately waved off when a Minnesota player made contact with Jones in the crease. But the Gophers got on the scoreboard for real when Nelson took a pass from fellow rookie Jackson LaCombe and popped a high shot over Jones, to pull the home team back within 4-1. The Lions held a 21-7 advantage in shots in the period.

“It’s funny, we played really well a week ago on Friday. Like, really, really well, and we lost 2-0,” Lions coach Guy Gadowsky said. “Tonight we played really well and the puck just happened to find the back of the net.”

They added three more goals early in the third period to lead 7-1 before Ranta scored on a screened shot to pull the Gophers back within five goals. LaFontaine was pulled with 1:15 gone in the third period, giving freshman goalie Justen Close his first extended time in the net. Close finished with seven saves on 10 shots.

Jones finished with 27 saves for the Lions.

Game Summary

Penn State 0-4-4—8

Minnesota 0-1-1—2

First period — No scoring. Penalties — None.

Second period — 1. PSU, Sam Sternschein 5 (Aarne Talvitie), :44. 2. PSU, Kevin Wall 1 (Nate Sucese, Denis Smirnov), 1:24. 3. PSU, Alex Limoges 4 (Evan Barratt, Clayton Phillips), 4:51, (pp). 4. PSU, Talvitie 4 (Tyler Gratton, Kris Myllari), 9:28. 5. MIN, Jaxon Nelson 1 (Jackson LaCombe), 12:18. Penalties -- Jack Perbix, MIN (hooking), 4:18.

Third period — 6. PSU, Liam Folkes 2 (Barrett, Limoges), :27. 7. Limoges 5 (Folkes, Barratt), 3:42. 8. Connor McMenamin 1 (Myllari, Connor McEachern), 6:51, (pp). 9. MIN, Sampo Ranta 3 (unassisted), 9:30. 10. PSU, Sternschein 6 (Cole Hults), 15:20. Penalties — Bryce Brodzinski, MIN (slashing), 5:27; McMenamin, PSU (cross checking), 7:27; Sammy Walker, MIN (unsportsmanlike conduct), 19:29.

Shots on goal — PSU 16-21-11—48; MIN 11-7-9—27. Goalies — Peyton Jones, PSU (27 shots-25 saves); Jack LaFontaine, MIN (38-33); Justen Close, MIN (10-7). Power plays — PSU 2-of-3; MIN 0-of-1. Referees — Brett DesRosiers, Ken Anderson. Linesmen — Riley Bowles, Nicholas Bradshaw. Att. — 8,032.