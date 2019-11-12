BEMIDJI -- Grand Rapids/Greenway had a dominant night at the Bemidji Community Arena on Friday. But thanks to a Herculean effort from goalie Nettie Kimble and a game-tying penalty shot goal from Lexi Leitner in the third period, the Bemidji High School girls hockey team gave itself a chance despite an ultimate 4-1 loss.

“They had more shots and the territorial advantage, but we had kids making a full effort all game and doing what they do. I think it was a good growth experience for us,” BHS head coach Mike Johnson said. “The locker room tonight is feeling pretty positive and saying that, if we play like this against Thief River, against Roseau, we’ll hold our own. We’ll have some success.”

The Lightning (1-0) outshot the Lumberjacks (1-1) by a 43-15 margin, including a 31-6 spread through two periods. But Kimble kept Bemidji in contention with a spectacular night that thwarted a consistent assault from the opposition.

“It was huge… for her to step up and just own that net tonight, do what she did against a really good team and high-powered offense,” Johnson said. “She knows she’s the everyday goaltender. Last year, she was splitting with Brooklyn (Delap), who is also a fantastic goaltender. She knows it’s her net now, and she’s doing her thing.”

Bemidji State women’s hockey commit Claire Vekich put a rare puck past Kimble at the 9:13 mark of the first period, which came just seconds after BHS killed off a penalty. Grand Rapids/Greenway took the 1-0 lead into the first intermission, and the Lightning couldn’t beat Kimble for anything more in the middle frame.

GRG certainly had its chances, including a Vekich-to-Amber Elich connection on an odd-man rush that had every right to end in a goal. But Kimble slid over for the save, which warranted cheers -- and even hugs -- from her teammates for her efforts.

At the 7:03 mark of the third period, a Lightning defender was whistled for freezing the puck in her own crease, and the Jacks were awarded a penalty shot. Leitner stepped up for it, and she wrapped the puck around Emily Trast for the game-tying score.

BEMIDJI GOAL: Lexi Leitner scores on the penalty shot after a Lightning defender was called for covering up the puck with her hand in her own crease. 1-1 with 10 minutes to go in the third period. pic.twitter.com/NrgL1bB1NT — Micah Friez (@micahfriez) November 13, 2019

“Lexi stepped up and made an incredible move, walked the puck into the net,” Johnson said. “… I was really pleased that Lexi got that penalty shot goal to tie it up and show Nettie, ‘Hey, we’re here for you.’ She had our back all night long, and it was nice to tie it back up.”

Grand Rapids/Greenway answered less than two minutes later through Mercury Bischoff, who netted the ultimate game-winner. Jazzy Bischoff then made it a 3-1 game with 3:49 remaining, and Ellie Tillma iced things with an empty-netter in the final minute.

Despite being stuck with the loss, however, Johnson can live with the effort his team showed on the night.

“I don’t think we really let down, I think Grand Rapids stepped it up,” Johnson said of losing the 1-1 tie. “They’re like, ‘You know what, we worked so hard, we’ve outshot them, and now it’s tied. We’ve got to get going.’”

Bemidji resumes its season at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, against Thief River Falls at the BCA.

Grand Rapids/Greenway 4, Bemidji 1

GRG 1 0 3 -- 4

BHS 0 0 1 -- 1

First period -- 1, GRG, Vekich (unassisted) 9:13.

Second period -- No scoring.

Third period -- 2, BHS, Leitner (penalty shot) 7:03; 3, GRG, M. Bischoff (Broking) 8:59; 4, GRG, J. Bischoff (Troumbly) 12:21; 5, GRG, Tillma (unassisted) 16:25, EN.

Goalies (shots-saves) -- BHS, Kimble (39-42); GRG, Trast (14-15).