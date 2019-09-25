BLOOMINGTON -- Kyle Looft has earned the first Western Collegiate Hockey Association weekly award of the season for the Bemidji State men’s hockey team, taking home Defenseman of the Week honors on Monday.

Looft, a freshman from Mankato, recorded his first collegiate points during the Beavers’ 7-1 win over Lake Superior State on Friday thanks to a pair of assists, including a helper on the game-winning goal.

Though he didn’t play Saturday, Looft ranked third among WCHA freshmen in scoring on the weekend and second among defenders. He also blocked a shot and posted a +3 plus/minus rating.

Northern Michigan’s Vincent de Mey was named Forward of the Week and teammate André Ghantous earned Rookie of the Week honors, while Minnesota State’s Dryden McKay was picked as Goaltender of the Week.