BEMIDJI — For the second straight night, the Bemidji State men’s hockey team held Lake Superior State to a single goal, winning 5-1 Saturday at the Sanford Center to clinch the Western Collegiate Hockey Association series sweep.

Entering the second period tied at 1-all, Alex Adams and Ethan Somoza scored 81 seconds apart moments into the frame as the Beavers (3-3-2, 3-1-0-0 WCHA) sailed to the win. Friday’s game was also a one-sided affair, ending at 7-1, though there weren’t as many scoring opportunities to be found early on Saturday.

“It was a totally different game than last night,” BSU head coach Tom Serratore said. “There wasn’t probably the flow that the fans would like, but that’s going to happen sometimes. It was a hard-nosed, competitive punch/counterpunch type game.”

Serratore reached a career milestone by picking up his 300th career victory.

“It’s kind of odd. I never would know that unless somebody just told me,” Serratore said.

Now in his 19th season behind the bench, Serratore has compiled a record of 300-287-95, making him the second-winningest coach in program history behind Bob Peters, who finished his career with a 702-293-49 mark over 34 seasons from 1966-2001.

“It means I’ve been here a while, and I’ve got 400 and how many more to catch Bob Peters. So I’ll be 91 when that happens,” Serratore joked.

The sweep was the team’s first since Hockey Day weekend last January when the Beavers swept Michigan Tech. The last time they scored five or more goals in both games of a series sweep was Jan. 8-9, 2016, with wins of 6-3 and 5-1 at Alaska Anchorage.

“I think it was big the first 10 minutes there,” sophomore forward Nick Cardelli said. “We knew that they were obviously unhappy with last night’s performance and they were going to come out strong.”

Adam Brady ended the team’s power-play drought when he scored his team-leading fifth goal of the season at 13:54 of the first period. The team had only managed one goal in 18 opportunities for the season entering the night. The power play finished 1-for-4 on the game.

Alex Ambrosio tapped in a loose puck to tie the game at 1-all in the final minute of the opening frame.

BSU responded early in the second as Adams scored on a rebound in the crease. Somoza then fired a seeing-eye shot off the post and in for a two-goal lead 81 ticks later at the 3:24 mark of the frame.

Cardelli buried a highlight-reel goal at 16:43 of the period when he evaded a defender, who lost a glove as Cardelli spun around him, and scored bar down for a 4-1 lead.

“To be honest, I just tried chipping it by him and then he kind of wrapped me up there,” Cardelli said. “I thought there was going to be a penalty called there. And then I just looked up, the puck was in front of me and then I was just like, might as well as shoot it here, penalty or not. Who knows what’s going to happen. And luckily it went in.”

The Beavers chased the opposing goalie for the second straight game as starter Roman Bengert was replaced by Mareks Mitens to start the third period.

Aaron Miller was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct at 2:55 of the third, but BSU killed the extended penalty to hold LSSU 0-for-3 on the power play.

The Lakers (4-8-0, 2-2-0-0 WCHA) pulled Mitens with under five minutes to play in the third and Ross Armour tallied an empty-netter, his second point of the game, to wrap up the win.

Zach Driscoll stopped 18 of 19 shots to improve to 3-2-1 on the year. The junior made 44 saves on 46 shots for the weekend.

Bemidji State will hope to keep it rolling on the road next weekend at Ferris State in a WCHA series, Nov. 15-16, in Big Rapids, Mich.

Bemidji State 5, Lake Superior State 1

LSSU 1 0 0 — 1

BSU 1 3 1 — 5

First period — 1, BSU, Brady (Muck, Rosen), 13:54, PP; 2, LSSU, Ambrosio (Miura, Basilico), 19:13.

Second period — 3, BSU, Adams (Ierullo, Zmolek), 2:03; 4, BSU, Somoza (Miller, Armour), 3:24; 5, BSU, Cardelli (Sjodahl), 16:43.

Third period — 6, BSU, Armour (unassisted), 16:45, EN.

Goalies (saves-shots) — BSU, Driscoll (18-19); LSSU, Bengert (16-20), Mitens (6-6).