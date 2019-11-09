JOPLIN, Mo. — Six members of the Bemidji State women’s cross country team set personal-record times Saturday at the 2019 NCAA Central Regional Championship in Joplin, Mo., where the Beavers placed 25th out of 32 teams.

Sophomore Ryne Prigge led the team in 47th place, posting a PR time in the 6,000-meter race with a mark of 22:48.81. She became the first BSU runner to finish among the top 50 at the regional meet since at least 2002.

Along with Prigge, the team’s top six runners set PR times. Following the sophomore were Kristen Petron (132nd, 24:27.11), Mckenzie Evans (155th, 24:56.27), Lily Johnson (163rd, 25:05.65), Emma Realing (186th, 25:25.82), Ashley Herdering (202nd, 25:56.73) and Carissa Decko (220th, 41:06.0).

Beaver runners finished with an average time of 24:33, the team’s fastest in a 6K race this season and the fastest for BSU since the 2016 NSIC Championship.