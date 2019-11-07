GRAND RAPIDS — Grand Rapids High School named former Bemidji coach Wade Chiodo as its new boys hockey head coach on Wednesday, replacing former Thunderhawks coach Chris Marinucci.

Chiodo was selected by a committee of student-athletes, parents, community members and administrators. His selection is pending school board approval.

“I am eager to become part of the storied tradition of Grand Rapids hockey,” Chiodo said in a news release.

Chiodo, a Thief River Falls native, played for Bemidji State from 2001-04 and then coached the Lumberjacks for nine seasons, winning the John Mariucci Award as Class AA Coach of the Year in 2015 while also leading the team to the Class AA state tournament in 2015 and 2016, ending a 29-year drought. He compiled a record of 143-87-13 during his time in Bemidji before stepping down in 2017.

“We’re very excited to have Wade be the Head Coach running our Boys Hockey Program,” GRHS activities director Anne Campbell said in the release. “Wade has been volunteering as a coach with (Grand Rapids Amateur Hockey Association) since he moved to Grand Rapids. We’re looking forward to him continuing the rich tradition of Grand Rapids Hockey as our head coach.”

Chiodo is currently the head scout for the NAHL’s Bismarck Bobcats and is a coach and evaluator with WSA Hockey, the CCM Minnesota Hockey High Performance program and the Upper Midwest Elite League.

Marinucci, a former Hobey Baker Award winner with Minnesota Duluth in 1994, stepped down as Grand Rapids coach late last month after being charged with driving while impaired. Marinucci’s blood alcohol content was tested at 0.20 — more than twice the legal limit in the state.