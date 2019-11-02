FAIRBANKS, Alaska -- The Bemidji State men’s hockey team was stumped by Alaska goaltender Anton Martinsson and the Nanooks’ penalty kill in a 3-1 loss Saturday night in Fairbanks, Alaska.

The Beavers (1-3-2, 1-1-0-0 WCHA) came up empty on seven power-play opportunities, including five in the first period alone.

Despite spending nearly half the opening frame on the man advantage, including 24 seconds of 5-on-3, BSU was never able to hit paydirt on the power play.

Late in the Beavers’ first power play, Tristan Thompson tallied a shorthanded goal just 2 minutes, 47 seconds into the game. The shorthanded goal was the third the Beavers have allowed this season.

Kylar Hope extended the lead to 2-0 barely five minutes later with his even-strength goal.

After recording his first collegiate point in Friday’s 4-0 win, freshman forward Elias Rosen scored on a rebound for his first collegiate goal at 11:35 of the first period Saturday.

Bemidji State ended the frame with a 19-4 edge in shots on goal, but trailed 2-1 entering the second period.

The Beavers had power plays in each of the final two periods, but still couldn’t find the back of the net despite outshooting UAF 38-23 for the game. Through six games, BSU is just 1-for-17 on the power play.

Tyler Cline put the game away with a power-play goal into an empty net with 16 seconds to play, sealing the 3-1 win for the Nanooks (5-5-0, 4-2-0-0 WCHA).

Bemidji State finished 1-for-3 on the penalty kill with the lone goal coming on an empty net.

Zach Driscoll, who started both games of the series, totaled 20 saves in the loss. Martinsson made his first start of the weekend and posted 37 saves in the victory.

The Beavers will return home to the Sanford Center for the first time in nearly a month when they host Lake Superior State next weekend, Nov. 8-9. Friday’s game is set for 7:07 p.m. with Saturday’s at 6:07 p.m.

Alaska 3, Bemidji State 1

BSU 1 0 0 -- 1

UAF 2 0 1 -- 3

First period -- 1, UAF, Thompson (Hope, Newton), 2:47, SH; 2, UAF, Young (Hope, Thompson), 8:00; 3, BSU, Rosen (Cardelli, B. Johnson), 11:35.

Second period -- No scoring.

Third period -- 4, UAF, Cline, (Newton), 19:44, EN, PP.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Driscoll (20-22); UAF, Martinsson (37-38).