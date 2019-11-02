BEMIDJI -- Mya Neugent’s early breakaway gave the Bemidji State women’s hockey team a window to strike first against No. 8 Ohio State at the Sanford Center on Saturday.

But like Neugent’s backhanded shot that sailed high, the Beavers’ offensive efforts went wayward in an ultimate 3-1 loss to the Buckeyes.

“It would have been a big goal, no question,” BSU head coach Jim Scanlan said. “… Credit to them. The way they played, we just didn’t get as much.”

The Buckeyes (7-3-2, 5-3-2-0 WCHA) outshot the Beavers (3-6-1, 2-4-0-0 WCHA) by a 29-18 margin on the day, which included a 13-3 difference in the first and an 11-5 difference in the second. For a 14:40 stretch in the middle frame, Bemidji State didn’t produce a shot on goal.

“I think it goes both ways,” senior forward Abby Halluska said. “They played a really good game. They puck possessed really well. They have a bunch of skills players that are good with the puck and protect well. But it also comes down to us just being a little more gritty, wanting it more.”

In the first period, OSU scored 26 seconds into its first power play to take the lead. Tatum Skaggs pounded in a rebound after Paige Beebe was whistled for cross checking. Emma Maltais and Madison Bizal earned assists on the play.

The lead doubled six minutes later, as Liz Schepers slid in and went bar down for the 2-0 edge at the 15:17 mark of the period.

“We get down 2-0 after the first,” Scanlan said. “We’ve been outscored now in the first period (13-2). That’s tough because you’re always chasing the game from that point on.”

The defense held Ohio State in check in the second period, but Bemidji State couldn’t cash in on its second straight power-play opportunity that bridged the intermission.

Instead, Maltais made it 3-0 as soon as the Buckeyes returned to full strength in the third, jetting out of the penalty box for a breakaway and sneaking a puck through the five-hole of Lauren Bench.

“It’s 2-0 going into the third, we have a power play to begin with,” Scanlan said. “I said we’re one shot away from cutting this lead in half and putting ourselves right back in it. … And bang, they make that play and she puts it in the net. Now that mountain becomes a whole lot steeper.”

“It’s just a good break for them and a bad break for us,” Halluska said. “That’s hockey, things happen. Just can’t dwell on it. Obviously it’s a lot harder being down 3-0 than 2-0, but you’ve just got to go with it and keep battling, get more pucks to the net.”

Halluska finally put BSU on the board when she redirected an Abby Ecker shot off the pipe and in at the 7:42 mark of the third. In total, the Beavers outshot OSU 10-5 in the final frame, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the early hole.

“It’s not always who you play, it’s when you play them. Unfortunately, we caught them playing extremely well,” Scanlan said. “They just defended very, very well. We couldn’t generate a whole lot the entire game.”

Bench finished with 26 saves for Bemidji State, while Ohio State’s Lynsey Wallace stopped 17 of 18 shots. The BSU power play was 0-for-2 on the day while the Buckeyes were 1-for-1.

After a weekend off, the Beavers return to the rink at 6:07 p.m. Nov. 15 at Minnesota with hopes of rebounding.

“Obviously this is tough because they’re league games, you’re losing two at home,” Scanlan said. “That’s tough. So we’ve got to make this up somewhere on the road. Our first chance is down in Minneapolis.”

No. 8 Ohio State 3, Bemidji State 1

OSU 2 0 1 -- 1

BSU 0 0 1 -- 1

First period -- 1, OSU, Skaggs (Maltais, Bizal), 11:00, PP; 2, OSU, Schepers (Maltais, Gardiner), 15:17.

Second period -- No scoring.

Third period -- 3, OSU, Maltais (Rosenthal), 1:32; 4, BSU, Halluska (Ecker, Radke), 7:42.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Bench (26-29); OSU, Wallace (17-18).