FAIRBANKS, Alaska -- The Bemidji State men’s hockey team picked up its first win of the season Friday night in a 4-0 shutout victory over Alaska in Fairbanks, Alaska.

Goalie Zach Driscoll made a career-high 39 saves in the shutout performance and junior defenseman Brad Johnson netted two goals for the Beavers (1-2-2, 1-0-0-0 WCHA) in their WCHA opener.

Johnson put BSU on the board at 5:59 of the first period with his five-hole goal to give the visitors a 1-0 lead at the first intermission.

Despite being on the penalty kill, Hampus Sjodahl scored a shorthanded goal off a rebound from Alex Ierullo to make it 2-0 five minutes into the second period. The goal was the first since March 2, 2018, for the senior forward who missed most of the 2018-19 season due to injury.

Charlie Combs notched his first goal of the season late in the second as the junior forward went top shelf to extend the lead to 3-0 entering the final frame.

Johnson capped off the first multi-point game of his career by scoring on an empty net with 5:08 to go in the third to bring the game to its final score.

Junior forward Aaron Miller posted two assists for Bemidji State, and freshman defenseman Elias Rosen earned his first career point by assisting on Johnson’s first goal.

The Nanooks (4-5-0, 3-2-0-0 WCHA) outshot the Beavers handily in the first (10-3) and third (16-5) periods to finish with a 39-20 advantage in shots on goal, but BSU made its chances count.

Gustavs Grigals made 15 saves in the loss for UAF, which pulled the goalie for an extra attacker with about seven minutes to play.

The Beavers held Alaska 0-for-3 on the power play, while finishing 0-for-1 on the man advantage themselves.

Bemidji State will aim to complete the sweep when the teams duel at 10:07 p.m. Saturday in the series finale.

Bemidji State 4, Alaska 0

BSU 1 2 1 -- 4

UAF 0 0 0 -- 0

First period -- 1, BSU, B. Johnson (Miller, Rosen), 5:59.

Second period -- 2, BSU, Sjodahl (Ierullo), 4:38, SH; 3, BSU, Combs (Brady, Sillinger), 16:09.

Third period -- 4, BSU, B. Johnson (Miller), 14:52, EN.