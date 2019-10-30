BEMIDJI -- Heather Olson’s first collegiate goal propelled the Bemidji State women’s hockey team to a 3-2 lead early in the third period, but a late goal sent Friday’s night game to overtime where Ohio State prevailed 4-3 at the Sanford Center.

Jenn Gardiner tallied a goal in each of the first two periods for the 8th-ranked Buckeyes (6-3-2, 4-3-2-0 WCHA), but the Beavers (3-5-1, 2-3-0-0 WCHA) had an answer every time.

The power-play strike by Olson -- a Bemidji native -- came 20 seconds into the third period and handed BSU its first lead.

Not to be discouraged, OSU kept pounding away until it leveled the score with under six minutes to play. Liz Schepers buried the overtime winner 1 minute, 18 seconds into the extra period to clinch the win.

“You hate to continually put yourself in that position,” BSU head coach Jim Scanlan said of the one-goal deficits. “But we responded, and obviously the power-play goal at the beginning of the third period was huge. But from that point on, I thought Ohio State dominated the rest of the game.”

Gardiner netted her first goal on a breakaway only 3 minutes, 6 seconds into the game.

Haley Mack tallied her team-leading seventh goal just three minutes later to level the score at 1-all by tucking a shot between the left post and Buckeyes goalie Andrea Braendli.

At 8:45 of the second period, Gardiner, again, scored to regain a 2-1 lead for the visitors. And again, the Beavers had a response.

Clair DeGeorge fired a shot that appeared to deflected off iron and the skate of Braendli for the team’s second equalizer of the night and the first goal of the season for the junior.

The zambonis had barely left the ice when Olson scored her first collegiate goal at 0:20 of the third period. The senior defenseman’s milestone goal came from the left circle and delivered a 3-2 lead to the Beavers.

“It was obviously a huge thrill,” the former Lumberjack said. “(It) definitely got a lot of the team going, and I think that was the best part is just the energy that came from the team.”

Ohio State wasn’t fazed by the goal and proceeded to create one scoring chance after another, outshooting BSU 15-3 in the third.

“I just thought at that point we sat back too much and they just continually built momentum,” Scanlan said.

Moments after the Buckeyes unsuccessfully challenged a potential game-tying goal off the post, Jincy Dunne tied it up with 5:45 to play in regulation. OSU continued to control the pace of play in overtime, where Schepers ended the game.

“We had an opportunity to regroup because they challenged the shot that hit the post,” Scanlan said. “We just talked about playing with poise and making good plays with the puck. We come out of that and start running around. We turn the puck over and then they score. We just never generated anything after that.”

“We had a lot of energy after that (go-ahead) goal,” Olson said. “But we just have to continue with that energy and not sit back and be content. We’ve still got to go and find a way to put another one in and stay on them and put pressure on a team like this.”

Lauren Bench made her fifth straight start in net and saved 34 of 38 shots in the loss, as she fell to 2-4-0 on the year. Braendli made 13 saves on 16 shots to earn the win.

Bemidji State will go for the split Saturday with a 3:07 p.m. series finale at the Sanford Center.

No. 8 Ohio State 4, Bemidji State 3 (OT)

OSU 1 1 1 1 -- 4

BSU 1 1 1 0 -- 3

First period -- 1, OSU, Gardiner (unassisted), 3:06; 2, BSU, Mack (Hunt, DeGeorge), 6:12.

Second period -- 3, OSU, Gardiner (unassisted), 8:45; 4, BSU, DeGeorge (Halluska, Jorde), 12:04.

Third period -- 5, BSU, Olson (Kampa, Radke), 0:20, PP; 6, OSU, Dunne (unassisted), 14:15.

Overtime -- 7, OSU, Schepers (Jaques, Malthais), 1:18.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Bench (34-38); OSU, Braendli (13-16).