ST. CLOUD, Minn. — In this era of college hockey, teams can spend a few hours a week taking a look at their opponent on video to preview a weekend series. For their third series of this season, the St. Cloud State men’s hockey team does not have any video of their coming opponent because … this will be Princeton’s first series of the season.

The Huskies (1-1-2) are coming off a series split. Princeton was 10-18-3 last season and was picked to finish 11th in the ECAC in a preseason media poll and to finish ninth in a coaches poll. The Tigers lost its top three scorers and four of their top five to graduation.

But Princeton has five of its top defensemen and junior Ryan Ferland (6-16-1, 3.08 goals-against average, .904 save percentage) returning. Senior forward Jackson Cressey (6 goals, 23 points) is the team’s top returning scorer. No other Princeton player returning had more than 10 points last season.

The Tigers were 3-11-1 on the road last season.



