That’s where Western Collegiate Hockey Association play will begin this weekend for the Bemidji State men’s hockey team.

Journeying to the Last Frontier is a day-long affair. The Beavers traveled by bus to the Twin Cities Wednesday before flying to Seattle and then on to Fairbanks to complete their longest road trip of the year at more than 3,000 miles.

“It’s a tough road trip,” BSU head coach Tom Serratore said Tuesday. “It’s the toughest road trip we have. We’re going to leave tomorrow at 11:45 (a.m.) and we won’t get there until midnight their time, three o’clock in the morning our time. It’s a long day.”

“It’s going to be pretty long, but it’s just what it is,” sophomore forward Owen Sillinger said. “It’s hockey and we signed up for it, so I think we’ll do a good job just to get ready to go Friday.”

The Nanooks (4-4-0, 3-1-0-0 WCHA) got a jump start on conference play and already sit at the top of the WCHA standings at this extremely early stage of the season after a road sweep of Michigan Tech and, most recently, a split at in-state rivals Alaska Anchorage.

“Not many people can go into Michigan Tech and sweep,” Serratore said. “That just tells you right there their resume.”

UAF also has impressed in nonconference play by losing a pair of tight games to No. 2 Denver, as well as rebounding from a 7-0 loss to No. 9 Penn State with a 4-0 road shutout the next night.

Junior forward Max Newton leads Alaska with five points (3g-2a) through its first eight games. Senior netminder Anton Martinsson has started the last three games, including the shutout of the high-flying Penn State offense, as he owns a .924 save percentage and a 2.51 goals against average.

“They’re a team that skates extremely well,” Serratore said. “They’ve got a lot of experience. They’re going to compete for home ice this year in the WCHA. … This is the most parity we’ve had in this league and we’ve got a lot of teams competing I think for that home ice spot. It’s a big weekend because these games early on are so important.”

The Beavers (0-2-2) haven’t been as busy as their Alaskan counterparts. They played only four nonconference games in October, including getting swept at North Dakota last weekend in a series where BSU hung with the 16th-ranked Fighting Hawks for large stretches, falling 2-1 in overtime Friday before a 4-1 defeat in the finale.

“We didn’t really play to our full potential, but the game was still there,” Sillinger said of Saturday’s loss. “I think that we had a lot of chances at the end with Ross Armour’s chance in front of the net. … We made a push, but just came up short.”

Turbulent times for Alaska

This weekend’s series could be the last time Bemidji State plays at the Carlson Center and its Olympic-sized ice sheet for a variety of reasons.

The Nanooks have gone through a multitude of challenges this year, with the first being an aging ice plant at the Carlson Center that has forced the school to create contingency plans to play games on campus at the smaller Patty Center. The university could relocate games back to campus full time within two years.

Then in June, seven WCHA schools -- including BSU -- announced they will leave the league to create a new conference, a plan that left out the two Alaska schools and Alabama Huntsville.

Besides the questions about the program’s future conference affiliation, the more pressing concern is whether it can even survive the state’s budget crisis. UAF and Alaska Anchorage confirmed to the WCHA in August that they will field teams this season, but the fact that it even needed to be confirmed shows how turbulent the times are right now up in the 49th state.

Given their play on the ice through the season’s first month, though, the Nanooks don’t seem to be letting any of the off-ice issues bother them.

At a glance

Who: BSU at Alaska

Where: Fairbanks, Alaska

When: 10:07 p.m. Friday, Saturday

Web: FloHockey.tv

Radio: Beaver Radio Network/92.1 FM