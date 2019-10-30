BEMIDJI -- For the third straight weekend, the Bemidji State women’s hockey team will face off with a nationally ranked opponent as No. 8 Ohio State rolls into the Sanford Center for a Western Collegiate Hockey Association series.

Two weeks ago, the Beavers (3-4-1, 2-2-0 WCHA) swept then-No. 8 Minnesota Duluth at home before losing by matching 4-1 scores last weekend at top-ranked Wisconsin. Reece Hunt tied Saturday’s series opener at 1-all but the Badgers showed why they’re the nation’s No. 1 team in the sweep.

“Although the results were disappointing, the opportunity to grow as individuals and as a team was the biggest thing,” BSU head coach Jim Scanlan said. “I said we’re going to learn from it. They certainly exposed some areas where we’ve got to get better.”

Hunt’s goal was the first collegiate score for the Nelson, B.C., native.

“It would have been a little bit better feeling if we came out with the win,” the freshman forward said. “But it definitely was nice to get that first one out of the way.”

Injuries at forward meant more playing time for a trio of freshmen.

“I thought Paige Anderson, Reece Hunt and Mya Neugent all had strong weekends up front for us,” Scanlan said. “Mya playing in her hometown, you could tell she definitely had a little jump in her step.”

Goalie Lauren Bench came up with 66 saves on the weekend in a pair of performances that helped limit the damage.

“She kept us in it (Saturday) with some timely stops,” Scanlan said. “The same with (Sunday) when it was, I think, 2-0 at the time and she stopped two breakaways all alone. That kept us within striking distance, so you can’t ask for more than that out of your goalie against a really quality opponent like that.”

The Beavers have had their fair share of success against the Buckeyes (5-3-2, 3-3-2 WCHA) in recent meetings. BSU took three out of four meetings last season with OSU, including a home sweep last November against a fourth-ranked Ohio State team.

“I’m sure they recognize what we did against them last year,” Scanlan said. “So we’re certainly not going to surprise them. We’re not going to get a team that’s looking past us, I can guarantee you that.”

The potent top line of Emma Malthais (6g-8a), Tatum Skaggs (3g-9a) and Liz Schepers (7g-5a) has combined for 38 points this season.

“That line definitely drives the bus for them,” Scanlan said. “And then they have some outstanding defensemen. Jincy Dunne is, if not the best, certainly one of the top defensemen in our league and in the country.”

Like Bemidji State, Ohio State was swept by Wisconsin in October, but most recently fought to a series split with No. 2 Minnesota at home last weekend.

“(OSU) is a really good team,” said junior defenseman Mak Langei. “They’re top 10 again right now so we obviously can’t look past that, but we usually come out pretty well against them. We just have to keep playing them like we’ve always played them.”

If you go

Who: BSU vs. Ohio State

Where: Sanford Center

When: 6:07 p.m. Friday; 3:07 p.m. Saturday

Web: FloHockey.tv

Radio: Beaver Radio Network/1300 AM & 94.3 FM