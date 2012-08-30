MINNEAPOLIS — Things came to a screeching halt for the Minnesota Gophers last season at the hands of Notre Dame, when the Irish scored in the opening minute of overtime in their Big Ten playoff game in South Bend, Ind. If any of this season’s Gophers have revenge in mind, their first opportunity comes this weekend, when the Irish come to 3M Arena at Mariucci to open the Big Ten season for both teams.

“It’s a huge weekend,” Gophers co-captain Tyler Nanne said. “They were the team that knocked us off last year, so we’re going to have a little fire in our belly, and we’re going to express that to the younger guys who didn’t experience it.”

The typical scouting report on the Irish has been all about defense first, as coach Jeff Jackson has generally been content to win 2-1 games. And no matter the score, Jackson has won plenty of them. In their first two seasons as members of the Big Ten, the Irish have won a regular season title, two playoff titles and have been to the national championship game.

Much of that has to do with senior goalie Cale Morris, who won the Mike Richter Award, given to the college game’s top netminder, in 2017, and is expected back in the lineup this weekend after missing three of Notre Dame’s first four games with an upper body injury.

“You look at their top four scorers: senior, senior, junior, senior. Their senior goalie is back in net and two years ago he was the goalie of the year in all of college hockey. That’s what I see is early season, a team off to a 4-0 start led by senior, senior, junior senior,” Gophers coach Bob Motzko said of the Irish, who are ranked Nos. 4/5 in the national polls. “Big strong kids, they’ve had success, excellent coached hockey team. They’re not going to have a slow start, they’re just too good a coached hockey team. And we have to fight to be there.”

The Gophers are coming off a pair of losses, but Motzko liked everything except the final score in last Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at UMD. If there’s one place he sees a correctable issue, it’s with the team’s early-season propensity to “over pass” the puck when a shot on goal might be a more effective play.

“Sometimes you just have to throw it. You see a quarterback that just has to throw it deep downfield sometimes,” Motzko said. “We’re always looking to make a cute play and then it shuts down on us. We need to fire more pucks at the net and get some traffic going.”

The Irish and Gophers faced each other five times last season, with Minnesota holding a 3-2-0 edge. It will be Notre Dame’s first road games of the season, and their coach knows a challenge lies ahead.

“Minnesota is always a tough place to play. It’s a big barn, it’s big ice and they play right to that big ice. We’re going to have to do a real good job of managing the puck and make sure we possess the puck as much as possible,” Jackson said. “And then when we have to defend, we’re going to have to transition and pick people up because they jump on transition and they’re a very good offensive team transition-wise.

Friday’s game is a traditional 7 p.m. start, with the Saturday rematch facing off at 4 p.m.