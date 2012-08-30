Due to some technical issues, the first few minutes of this week's episode The Rink Live video podcast are not available. So we begin with the end of reporters Jess Myers and Mick Hatten talking about Minnesota Duluth All-American defenseman Scott Perunovich and the Bulldogs sweeping the University of Minnesota in men's hockey.

The pair also discuss this weekend's series for the Gophers against Notre Dame, last weekend's series split for St. Cloud State with Northeastern, the Huskies' series this weekend against Princeton and they dive into some college hockey history. All this and more ...