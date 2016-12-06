DALLAS — The words coming out of coach Bruce Boudreau’s mouth pregame were so matter-of-fact that they could have been mistaken for sarcasm.

Asked how the Minnesota Wild can improve their play on the road, the 64-year-old coach provided an answer that a 4-year-old legitimately could have understood.

“We have to allow fewer goals,” Boudreau said. “If we allow four or five goals against on the road, we’re not going to win games.”

The first month of the 2019-20 campaign has proved that point, as the Wild are entered their matchup with the Dallas Stars a dreadful 1-6-0 on the road, allowing at least four goals in each of those losses.

That same story played out on Tuesday night, Oct. 29, at American Airlines Center as the Wild wasted a solid start by imploding down the stretch in a frustrating 6-3 loss to the Stars.

As frustrating as this season has been so far, this might go down as the most frustrating loss to date for the Wild, especially considering they looked to have the game in the bag until a trio of own goals in the final frame.

After jumping out to a commanding three-goal goal lead, the Wild looked like they shifted into cruise control, almost like they assumed the game was over.

On cue the Stars mounted a ferocious comeback, starting with a diving goal from winger Alexander Radulov in the final minute of the second period.

That gave the Stars some life, while perhaps planting a seed of down in the Wild, and the game was never the same after that.

Not only did the Wild struggle to generate much of anything in the third period, they couldn’t catch a break in front, scoring on themselves three times as the Stars ran away with the win.

That rally from the Stars started with a goal from center Roope Hintz that bounced in off Jared Spurgeon and that was a sign of things to come.

It continued to run as the Stars tied the game with a goal from winger Joe Pavelski that went in off Jordan Greenway and then took the lead with another goal from Radulov that was redirected in off Brodin.

After that goal Alex Stalock sat dumbfounded in his crease for about 45 seconds like he was trying to figure out what the heck just happened. It’s hard to blame him with the way the game got away from the Wild so quickly.

For good measure the Stars poured in on down the stretch as center Tyler Seguin netted an easy goal and Radulov finished off his hat trick with an empty-netter